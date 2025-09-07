7 North Texas artists to celebrate Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month

Sept. 15 marks the start of Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month, a time to honor the traditions, stories, and creativity of the community. These North Texas artists bring that spirit to life, from psychedelic brujas to cumbia collectives, showcasing the rich sounds shaping the region today.

RAFA

Born Rafael García in Brownsville, RAFA embraces both the emo/alternative and Latinx worlds in his music, creating an “emo-Latino” sound that speaks to identity, longing, and the cultural in-between. Raised near the Texas-Mexico border, he now calls Dallas home and uses his work to explore what it means to belong, often mixing English and Spanish and drawing from diverse influences.

MurieL

Born and raised in Oak Cliff, Dallas, Muriel (Muriel Argueta) draws from her local upbringing to create evocative, genre-spanning music. Her voice and songwriting reflect the textures of her community, telling stories shaped by both place and identity.

Clayton Serafy

A Brownsville native, Clayton Serafy brings a melding of Latin and Americana influences to his art. His music reflects life on the border — bilingual, roots-rich, and genre-fluid — combining elements from indie rock, country, regional Mexican sounds, and more. Whether in Spanish or English, his songs explore identity, relationships, and where tradition and storytelling meet modern life.

Cayuga All-Stars

Cayuga All-Stars are a party-ready Dallas cumbia band formed in 2021. They bring “el ritmo del barrio,” fusing classic cumbia grooves with fresh Latin flavors, and offering dance-floor energy woven through community roots.

Sabor Puro

“Sabor Puro,” which means “Pure Flavor,” lives up to its name. Based in Dallas, this cumbia band infuses every performance with infectious energy. With horns, percussion, guitar, strong vocals, and captivating stage presence, they bridge tradition and celebration, getting audiences dancing with joy and pride.

DEZORAH

DEZORAH is a rock group with deep roots in South Texas, now based in Dallas. Their sound is powerful and dynamic, drawing from border culture and diverse influences — from heavy rock to Latin rhythms — to create music that’s both intense and intimate. They explore themes like identity, ego, and heritage, often weaving in Spanish language and feeling.

Sunbuzzed

Sunbuzzed is a North Texas “psychedelic brujas” band embodying vibrant Latinx energy through their enchantingly dynamic sound and style. Their music blends rhythms and influences to craft something otherworldly and deeply grounded in heritage.

