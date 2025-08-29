Eric Pulido sings and plays guitar on Midlake’s new single and video, “The Ghouls.” Photo: video screenshot.

Just in time for fall, Denton folk-rock band Midlake recently released their new single “The Ghouls.”

With smoky vocals, a chilling piano melody and unstoppable drums, it’s going to make a great addition to any autumn or Halloween playlist.

This single comes from the band’s upcoming sixth studio album A Bridge To Far, coming out Nov. 7. The album was produced by Sam Evian at the Echo Lab studios in Argyle.

Midlake originally formed in Denton in 1999. Some band members have since left Denton, but frontman Eric Pulido remains active in the community as co-owner of local screenprinting shop Norman Roscoe.