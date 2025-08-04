‘Texas Wild’ to roar again on new, expanded digital, vinyl releases

Ruthie Foster Photo: Courtesy TPWF

Texas Wild is returning for an encore.

The compilation was produced by Walker Lukens. It was originally released in 2023 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation as part of its “100 Years of Texas State Parks Celebration,” and featured Texas artists covering other Texas artists (Ryan Bingham tackling Toadies; Sarah Jaffe paying homage to Willie Nelson; The Texas Gentlemen genuflecting to Lyle Lovett).

The project is being expanded in both physical and digital form later in August.

The vinyl version of Texas Wild — Deluxe Edition will feature the original 11 tracks, alongside two new offerings: The Texas Gentlemen and Grammy winner Ruthie Foster’s cover of Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman” and Zella Day’s rendition of the 13th Floor Elevators’ “You’re Gonna Miss Me.”

“There’s something beautiful about taking a classic and making it your own while honoring what came before,” said Foster in a statement. “Supporting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation makes it even more meaningful — we’re celebrating the music and the land that inspired it.”

“Pretty Woman” was released Aug. 1 as a single, and pre-sales for the vinyl version also begin on Aug. 1, with the vinyl release to follow on Aug. 29. The limited edition (1,500 copies worldwide) vinyl package will include a 24-page companion booklet, which features an essay on the album and the nature which inspired its creation.

Four interchangeable covers by Texas illustrator Mishka Westell also come with the LP, which will be pressed on recycled pink “Bio-Vinyl,” which, according to press materials, is ”a revolutionary PVC compound produced using plant-based or recyclable oil feedstock, such as cooking oil, rather than traditional fossil fuel materials.”

Proceeds from the album sales will benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

The digital version, available across all streaming services on Aug. 8, will an additional two bonus cuts, expanding the tracklist to 15: Max Frost taking on Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable,” and Jonathan Terrell covering George Strait’s indelible “All My Exes Live in Texas.”



“Very few things can evoke the energy, inspiration and awe we feel when we are out in the Texas wild, but music provides that perfect parallel,” said Anne Brown, executive director of Texas State Parks and Wildlife Foundation, in a statement. “This is what originally inspired us to create Texas Wild, and Texas Wild — Deluxe Edition is a deserving encore.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.