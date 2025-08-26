Soul & grit at Granada: J. Isaiah Evans and Black Joe Lewis bring the heat

J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed kicked off the show with their hit number “Up to No Good.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last Saturday, the Granada Theater lit up with a night of soul, roots rock, and raw blues energy. The room was buzzing early as fans filtered in, greeted by the venue’s signature charm—projection screens flanking the stage advertising upcoming shows, a warm atmosphere, drink specials, and the promise of one of the best light-and-sound experiences Dallas has to offer.

At exactly 8 PM, J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed strutted on the stage to their entrance song, “Mirrored Seduction,” by Walt Adams. Evans wasted no time launching into a set that swung from groove-heavy call-and-response to soaring, organ-driven climaxes that drew stank-face approval from the crowd.

Evans, clearly enjoying the comforts of a hometown show, joked between songs about taking a nap before strolling into the Granada just 30 minutes before set time. He also nodded to local stations KXT and KNON for spinning the band’s new tracks. But when it came to the music, there was nothing casual about it—his demanding vocals ripped through songs from their debut album, plus glimpses of new material.

At one point, a fan shouted, “Americana Radio! I heard you on the radio!”—to which Evans grinned, “Well I guess we should play our hit.”

The set closed with a fiery number about company towns—”Make It Out Alive”—a banger that left no doubt Dallas is home to one of the most powerful voices in modern Americana.

Then came the main event: Black Joe Lewis. Seated but commanding, he took the stage in jorts and a breezy shirt, backed by a drummer in a cut-off flannel on a riser and a lanky bassist rocking a Cowboys jersey. The moment Lewis introduced himself—“Black Joe Lewis from Austin, Texas”—and stomped his foot into “Big Booty Woman,” the room erupted.

The set was a heavy, sweat-soaked ride through rhythm & blues grit, with Lewis’ guitar crying, howling, and at times even played with his teeth. His voice, somewhere between a growl and a wail, cut through the full house with undeniable power, even when the words blurred into pure blues expression.

Songs like “She’s So Scandalous” and “Booty City” turned the Granada into a time machine, shaking its walls with the spirit of a past era made fresh.

Watching him, it was clear why Lewis has become a cult favorite—his musicianship is electric, his presence sly and unshakable. Seated or not, Black Joe Lewis had the Granada dancing, stomping, and maybe even dreaming of picking up a guitar when they got home.

If the rise of Americana has stirred up a revival of grit and groove, this night proved Dallas is more than ready to feel it in their bones.

Catch J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed on tour, including at AmericanaFest 2025 Saturday September 13 at The 5 Spot, plus Black Joe Lewis on a full US tour now.

The roots rock trio blew the top off Granada Theater on Saturday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The early crowd showed up to catch J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Matthew Vasquez rocked the keys under the Granada Theater lights. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Spud Crowley holding down the kit at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed on sacred ground at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Black Joe Lewis brought the heat on that guitar at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A bit of love for Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman with a Cowboys jersey on stage at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

You may also know this artist as Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Eager blues rock lovers capture the moment to take home. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band had the drums on a riser with the drummer wearing a billowing cutoff flannel shirt. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The cry baby pedal made Lewis’ guitar whine and scream, while Lewis’ voice at times sounded like the growl of a wild cat. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People showed up early and stayed late at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dev Wulf (left) showing off his CD copy of J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed new album, Americana Radio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

