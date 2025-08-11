Print Austin brings linocut workshop with rocker Jackdaw to Dallas’ Tin District

Jackdaw with Johnny, the first in the workshop to ink his print. Photo: Jessica Waffles

In the gritty, paint-splattered heart of Dallas’s Tin District—five blocks housing dozens of working artists—a balmy Saturday morning brought a laid-back buzz to 707 Studios.

Inside, the hum of conversation mixed with the soft sound of carving tools as a cheerful group of eager students gathered to learn from printmaker and Fort Worth bassist Jackdaw, who led the free “Lil’ Linos Workshop”—giving attendees a hands-on taste of linoleum-cut relief printing.

If you know Jackdaw from the stage—first holding down the low end in Whiskey Folk Ramblers, later rumbling through the outlaw twang of Vandoliers, and now bringing raw rock energy to Crooked Bones—you might be surprised at the quiet focus of his printmaking sessions. Or maybe you wouldn’t. His linocut work hums with the same cowboy-punk spirit as his music: bold lines, vintage-meets-modern imagery, and a mischievous wink at Texas mythology.

The event was part of a grant-funded program by Print Austin and supported by the Texas Commission on the Arts. The program brings printmaking to communities in Austin, Dallas, Corpus Christi and San Antonio through exhibitions and workshops, and it is currently producing a video series on professional development for artists. As Benjamin Muñoz, Print Austin’s interim director, put it, “There’s a huge lapse in art education. You can learn the craft, but not much about how to navigate the business side.”

Participants carved and inked 4×6 pieces of unmounted linoleum, pressing their own limited-edition prints to take home using a baren. Between technical tips on designing and carving, Jackdaw’s easy humor and open-ended encouragement made the process feel less like a formal class and more like a jam session—where everyone leaves with something uniquely their own.

Whether with a bass guitar or a brayer, Russell seems to work in the same mode: laying down a steady foundation, inviting others into the rhythm, and letting the energy carry the rest.

Check out Jackdaw’s new website for his print business Jackdaw Folk Art, and snag yourself a piece of current Texas history.

The hands of craftsman Jackdaw. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jackdaw instructs Amanda Stanford during his Lil’ Linos workshop. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Angie and Jackdaw share a smile in the process of creating. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jackdaw made a special design to support public radio for his Lil’ Linos workshop (this one was carved and printed by KXT’s Jessica Waffles). Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ryan Spracklin brought his own design to the workshop to create his linocut print. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full house for the Lil’ Lino’s workshop with Jackdaw. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jackdaw shows Van Darien the best technique for achieving her design that she brought in from home. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A group of friends enjoy a pleasant Saturday morning learning a new skill with Jackdaw and Print Austin. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tracy Lynn Tucker (right) and Kelley Cheek (middle) hard at work on their linocut designs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

You can always tell the hands of an artist. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Inking the linocut properly to ready the print is one of the most important steps of relief printing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

