Homegrown Music Show: Ward Richmond, Garciaparra, Lisa Renee Smith

This week’s show kicked off with the brand new single “Heavy” by Denton artists Hampton and Lauren Sevigh Smith, collaborating for this upbeat yet moody track pondering the heaviness of the world.

We heard “brokenlung” from the latest EP better luck tomorrow by ok neighborhood, a band that includes indie artists Chris. Pitts and Lia Graham from Fort Worth.

“First Night Alone” by Dallas American-Canadian artist Chloe Jobin got a spin, ahead of her show tonight August 15 at the free event ’til Midnight at the Nasher at 6pm, opening for Akshara and Teethe before a screening of Pride and Prejudice at 9:30pm.

Dallas jazz artist Bobby Sparks will perform at the 8th Riverfront Jazz Festival, and his song “We Play What We Want” was on the airwaves this week to give a taste of his skills. Catch him on the 3rd day of the festival weekend, Sunday August 31 on the Jazz Main Stage – Automobile Building at 2pm for a Dallas-style Jam Session. He’ll play with Keith Anderson on sax and music directing, Justin McKinney on bass, Alan Cato on guitar, Mark Simmons on drums, Simone Jackson on vocals, and of course Bobby Sparks on keys.

We heard from Richardson indie band The She, with “Hey You” from their debut self-titled EP. Catch them live this Saturday August 16 at 3 Nations Brewing in Carrolton.

The Tabasco Birds‘ self-titled track “Tabasco Birds” got a spin ahead of their headlining show this Sunday August 17 at Zounds Sounds B-Side with Mayhill and Kimberley Swenke.

“4321” from Dallas songwriter Sam Cormier was played ahead of his set at the recently announced inaugural Louder Than Stigma Fest September 6 at The Kessler. The event is put on by mental health nonprofit Amplified Minda and features headliners Cure For Paranoia, plus Remy Reilly and Gracen Wynn.

Psychedelic Panther returns to Fort Worth September 20-21 at Tulips FTW, and we heard “Where The Edges Meet” by psych-rock trio Citrus from Carrolton who plays that Saturday night. The festival weekend includes a 16-band lineup including Mean Motor Scooter, Flow State, Helium queens and more. Visuals by Attic Space and James Maker (ARC Gallery).

Ward Richmond

Texas-born singer-songwriter, podcaster, and self-proclaimed spiritual wildman Ward Richmond returns with his boldest work yet: “Non-Alcoholic Beer Drinkin’ Man”, the lead single from his forthcoming album Big Addict Energy.

Blending cosmic confessionals, gritty Americana, punk rock bite, and recovery-fueled reflection, Richmond delivers an unfiltered new chapter—more vulnerable, surreal, and grounded than ever. Produced by longtime collaborator John Pedigo at East Dallas’ Barnito Studio, the track arrives via the legendary Idol Records, home to some of Texas’ most iconic independent voices.

Garciaparra

Garciaparra is an alt-pop/R&B artist who turns late-night thoughts into vulnerable, poetic songs that “say the quiet parts out loud.” Her latest single out now on Alma Ro. Records, “Not a Love Story,” trades fairytale gloss for a raw, guitar-driven reflection on connection—love without the fluff.

Lisa Renee Smith

Saginaw artist Lisa Renee Smith opens up on her debut original single, “Foxhole,” from her upcoming album This Side of the Mississippi. Known for playing upright bass in bands around town, she’s also a member of the Songbirds of Fort Worth, a songwriting group that gathers to create and share songs based on prompts.

The next free songwriter circle is Monday August 18 at Southside Preservation Hall 10am – 12pm.

