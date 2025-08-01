Homegrown Music Show: Visitor Parking, Denver Williams, Runaway Sky

This week, “Car Ride Home” by Crooked Bones got a spin, ahead of their Fort Worth bassist Jackdaw’s free linocut workshop Saturday August 9 at 707 Studios in Dallas. Learn all the basics of relief blockprinting and carve, ink and print your own piece of art 10am-4pm.

We heard a brand new upbeat pop rock tune from Berklee College of Music student Nash Blais out of Little Elm, with his new single “Nowhere.”

Fort Worth band Igimeji recently released their new 10-track album It’s Not A Race, with “Complacent” getting some airtime ahead of their show August 27 at Troy’s in Arlington.

The alt-country ear worm “St. Therese” by Handsome and the Humbles, which has earned a slot on the Americana charts, comes from their new album Draw Some Blood. The Denton-based band will play August 6 at the historic Bijou Theater in their hometown of Knoxville, TN.

“Nothing Much Happens (World’s Greatest Mess)” by Fort Worth’s Hotel Satellite got a spin this week, ahead of their show August 9 at The Post with The Bikini Whales. Mark your calendar for the KXT Homegrown Concert September 29 at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton to catch them with Matthew McNeal.

Self-described “angry girl rock” Fort Worth band Ex-Regrets made their KXT debut last night with “Up on a Mountain,” from their latest EP Habitual Revolt. Catch them live August 23 at Haltom Theater.

Visitor Parking

The Dallas-based pop rock trio’s latest single “Try Hard” is a cheeky song that pokes fun at societal norms and going against the grain.

Their music video for the song (below) is a narrative satire of a guy named Paul “eating only Taco Bell for 30 days.” It’s silly, it’s fun, and it’s a refreshing breath of comedy from this young band.

Catch them live August 1 at Ruins in Deep Ellum with Funkle and Honin.

Denver Williams

Prolific Fort Worth songwriter Denver Williams started writing “Every Day Train” nearly 20 years ago, when he spent a few consecutive days waiting to catch a flight at Sky Harbor in Phoenix, AZ. He had just seen the Grand Canyon and the wild deserts of Arizona for the first time, navigating homesickness and a long distance relationship.

Like much about Williams, this song endures; it’s a beautiful representation of a song that’s been a long time coming.

Catch him every Wednesday night at Gusto’s burger bar in Fort Worth hosting their open mic with new featured guests every week.

Runaway Sky

“Sweet Things” marks the second single from Fort Worth duo Runaway Sky, the project from songwriters Simone Nicole and Taylor LaCourse. What started as a chance encounter at a Hear Fort Worth mixer blossomed into a musical partnership fueled by shared creativity and a knack for harmonizing.

Like the title suggests, this song is soft and sweet—like a picnic with watermelon slices in a meadow. In their sophomore single, the pair show off their musical chemistry and whets listener appetites for more.

Catch them live August 6 at Troy’s in Arlington.

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.