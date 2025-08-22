Homegrown Music Show: The Troumatics, Mr. PIXIE, Shelby Stone

This week’s show kicked off with the debut single “Phantom Star” from new rock project Rantallion, by Dallas musicians Brandon Carr and Richard Martin. They made their KXT last night, and the single drops on Idol Records everywhere today.

Another debut single, “King of the Delta Blues” by Fort Worth’s Carm Vecchio also made its KXT debut last night, written after the songwriter visited Rosedale, Miss.—one of the places where folklore says bluesman Robert Johnson traded his soul to the devil. (Clarksdale is the other.)

Featured artists from the upcoming KXT Homegrown Concert Series got a whole set on the show, including “Seatonin” by Los Beckleys (playing August 29 at Tulips FW), “Thief of Joy” by Ghost Cloak (playing September 12 at Far Out Dallas) and “Sad Songs” by Matthew McNeal (playing September 26 at Dan’s Silverleaf).

We heard the premiere of “Tired of the Plan” by Dallas band Cool Jacket, from the new album, Power Lunch, that dropped everywhere today. Catch the album release show this Satuday, August 23, at The Boiled Own in Fort Worth, with support from the Denver Williams trio and Horsepowers.

The Troumatics

New single “History Echoing” by Fort Worth funky rockers The Troumatics is “about how no matter what time period you look at, the younger generation thinks the older generation sucks, and the older generation thinks the younger generation are a bunch of idiots,” says bandleader Doc Roc. “Here’s hoping we learn from our mistakes.”

Catch The Troumatics October 5 at the Denton Art & Jazz Festival, and see their debut at Troy’s in Arlington November 1.

Mr. PIXIE

Mr. PIXIE is the musical alter ego of North Texas singer-songwriter Danny Anchondo Jr. Born and raised in El Paso, Anchondo’s passion for music took root early, nurtured by classical training in piano and violin. After earning a music degree from the University of North Texas, he broke away from the classical world to embrace theatrical pop rock.

His one-man show “Selfie-Conscious” was recently selected for the 2025–26 season of The Elevator Project at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “The Followers” appears on his latest album, Whatever Home.

Shelby Stone

We heard “Easy Tiger” from Fort Worth artist Shelby Stone, as her first-ever tour kicked off last night at the North Texas Fair & Rodeo in Denton, and continues for 22 more stops in the US—including festivals and shows with American Aquarium, Turnpike Troubadours, Ray Wylie hubbard and more.

Check out the full tour on her website.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 8/21/25

“Phantom Star” – Rantallion

“The Followers” – Mr. PIXIE

“Ricochet” – Remy Reilly

“King of the Delta Blues” – Carm Vecchio

“Easy Tiger” – Shelby Stone

“Had A Feeling” – James Shields

“History Echoing” – The Troumatics

“Santa Fe” – Kimberley Swenke

“Evergreen” – Mollie Danel

“Serotonin” – Los Beckleys

“Thief of Joy” – Ghost Cloak

“Sad Songs” – Matthew McNeal

“Tired of the Plan” – Cool Jacket

“Better Things” – Igimeji

“Isolate” – Julian Maas

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.