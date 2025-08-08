Homegrown Music Show: The Larry Byrds, little image, Trees Marie

This week’s show kicked off with brand new track “Subjugation” by The Silent Siege, a project by Waxahachie artist Mike Taylor.

“Attention” by all-women rockers The Roommates got a spin, and you can check out the full KXT playlist of 10 road trip-worthy North Texas certified bangers here.

We heard the “new Texas r&b” artist Jake Quillin‘s breakout song “Charlie” this week, ahead of his show September 21 at Granada Theater for Tone Shop presents: David Grissom (John Mellencamp / Allman Brothers / Buddy Guy). You can also catch him every first and third Wednesday at Twilite Lounge in Deep Ellum.

From their debut album of the same name, “Americana Radio” by roots-rock trio J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed was heard on the airwaves, ahead of their show August 23 at Granada Theater, opening up for Black Joe Lewis.

The Larry Byrds

The debut single from new Fort Worth band The Larry Byrds comes with an official lyric video with scenes from the 1978 musical comedy film Junior High School (below).

Made up of ex-members from Mean Motor Scooter, Cut Throat Finches and Brave Little Howl, you can catch this new act live in action tonight Friday August 8 at The Cicada in Fort Worth with Son of Stan and Sheprador.

little image

Dallas natives and alt-pop trio Little Image have been on the rise, having made their Hollywood Records debut with their album Self Titled in 2023.

Their dreamy & upbeat track “Run For Forever” was released this year from the band that formed over 10 years ago. In 2020, COVID forced the band to hone in their sound before making strides to expand their music careers.

“It was a blessing in disguise. We were about to jump into something we didn’t exactly have figured out,” drummer Troy Bruner said in an interview with Secret Road.

Trees Marie

Recorded at Niles City Sound in Fort Worth, Dallas powerhouse singer and songwriter Trees Marie just dropped her latest anthem, “Practice What You Preach”—a song about self-accountability.

Catch her first original full-band show in three years on Friday August 15 at Sundown at Granada with psych-rock group Smokey Mirror. And check out the official music video for the single below.

The Homegrown Music Show – 8/7/25

“Subjugation” – The Silent Siege

“RUN FOR FOREVER” – little image

“Constantinople” – Fishing in Japan

“Corpus Kristy” – The Larry Byrds

“Calm Down” – Ari Roar

“Mexico” – Drugstore Cowboy

“Perfect Show” – Sophie Drago

“Scary World” – FEEVES

“Attention” – The Roommates

“Practice What You Preach” – Trees Marie

“Charlie” – Jake Quillin

“Heart is Black” – Escondido

“Americana Radio” – J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed

“Easy On The Rock n Roll” – The Gawd Almighties

“Take Me As I Am” – The Roomsounds

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.