Homegrown Music Show: Jack Barksdale, Ella Red, Jackson Scribner

This week, we heard the dreamy EDM track “Stars” from 16-year old Corinth producer and DJ lushreds—and you can catch him live September 5 at The Green Elephant for WUBBI WORLD, a 2-stage Dallas EDM festival.

Fort Worth rocker the matthew show got his song “Not the Guy Himself” premiered on KXT this week, from his new album texas ii, dropping September 1. Catch the album release show this Saturday August 30 at The Cicada, with Sam the Lion and Reid Perry.

New Dallas alt / indie / pop punk band Dogs Can Talk made their KXT debut this week, with their high-octane song “Ask Alice.”

“Peace For Me” by Dallas artist K. Avett hit the airwaves this week, ahead of her show tonight August 29 at B&B Theatres Red Oak 12. Catch her from 7:30 – 10:30 PM performing her signature soulful set.

Jack Barksdale

At just 18 years old, Fort Worth’s Jack Barksdale is an outstanding voice of truth. Sharpened by many musical mentors since before most kids get their first bicycle, Barksdale’s latest offering “The Wealthy Man’s Debt” is a blunt commentary on wealth inequality and the state of the nation.

“I’m aware that I’m young and don’t have the answers,” Barksdale said in an interview with Magnet Magazine. “But I do think one of the most interesting and pressing problems right now is wealth inequality and the consolidation of power and wealth among fewer and fewer entities. These issues have a lot of ripple effects across many other areas of worry.”

Catch the young star live August 31 at Magnolia Motor Lounge in Fort Worth for “The Road to AmericanaFest” series, ahead of his slots at the festival September 11 at Analog and September 12 at the Cowtown Gitdown by Hear Fort Worth in Nashville—as both event highlight Fort Worth artists in the Americana space.

Ella Red

Frisco alt-pop rising star Ella Red pumps out another banger with her latest song, “Ball and Chain.” At 21 years old, she’s captured the hearts of listeners looking for a soundtrack to film their GRWM posts to, then destroy a rage room.

She recently finished The Pretty Evil Tour across North America with fellow alt-pop artist Ellise, spreading their naughty & nice aesthetic across the US. Follow Ella Red on Instagram and TikTok for upcoming show announcements.

Jackson Scribner

Dallas singer-songwriter Jackson Scribner recently released “The Forest,” from his forthcoming album Depression Kids, out September 19. The deeply resonate track aches with alt-country, folk and indie rock sensibilities, while finding a breeziness about it that feels healing.

The State Fair Records artist is hosting his album release show September 20 at Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas, with a stacked lineup including Angel White, Matthew McNeal, Frankie Leonie, David Forsyth and his brother, Levi Scribner.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 9/4/25

“The Wealthy Man’s Debt” – Jack Barksdale

“The Forest” – Jackson Scribner

“Prince of Peace” – Atlantis Aquarius

“Ball and Chain” – Ella Red

“Stars” – Lushreds

“Gin & Tonic” – Porsha Jay

“Not the Guy Himself” – the matthew show

“Static” – Carly Tate

“Ask Alice” – Dogs Can Talk

“Head Shadow” – Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle, Dorian Marsh

“WTWP” – Amari Amore

“Peace For Me” – K. Avett

“Please Oh Please” – JOYLAND

“Hit Me Up Hard Times” – Matthew and the Arrogant Sea

“What If I Could” – About You

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.