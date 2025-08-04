Erick Willis starts new album tour strong with sold-out show at The Post

Erick Willis belting at his sold-out Day & Night album release show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Walking into The Post last weekend felt like stepping back into a time when local music was the main event, not just background noise. A packed house, full attention, and artists laying it all out—the way we dream things can be.

That dream came true for the kickoff night of Erick Willis‘ Day & Night album release tour in Fort Worth.

The sold-out show opened up with Claire Hinkle playing solo—a rare sight for the frontwoman known for her loud & rowdy Americana roots-rock band. Stripped of the full band setup, her songs hit differently: sharp, sassy, and disarmingly personal.

Her songwriting is clever and cutting, delivered with the attitude of someone who’s lived a little and isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. There’s something compelling about Hinkle’s balance of sweet and savage. With a look that might suggest softness, she endearingly delivers lines like a sailor and sings with a voice that is one of the strongest coming out of Fort Worth right now.

Another candidate for best voice in Fort Worth might be Erick Willis.

When Willis stepped up to the mic, his voice filled the room with a warmth and grit that felt both timeless and deeply personal. It’s the kind of voice that doesn’t just hit the notes—it lives in them. Smooth yet raw, tender yet powerful, there’s a soul-baring quality in his delivery that grabs you by the chest and doesn’t let go.

Backed by Drew Harakal on keys, the sound expanded into something transcendent. Harakal’s swirling organ lines earned him high praise from the crowd, including one unforgettable quote heard on the patio: “That guy on keys is the damn ghost of Leon Russell.”

Willis and Harkal’s harmonies were seamless, and partway through the set, a horn section joined in—trumpet and tenor sax—marking the first time Wliis had performed with horns live. The full band brought a funk and fullness that lifted the room even higher.

After running through some fan favorites, the band dove into Day & Night in full. The new album is a blend of rootsy soul and lyrical reflection—songs that speak to healing, honesty, and the ebbs and flows of life. As local music appreciator Joseph Justin put it: “Music is medicine, and I like to take my vitamins.”

Erick Willis Day & Night album release tour dates:

August 8 – Backyard (Waco) w/ Claire Hinkle

– Backyard (Waco) w/ Claire Hinkle August 9 – Hotel Turkey (Turkey) w/ Presley Haile

– Hotel Turkey (Turkey) w/ Presley Haile August 15 – Iron Horse Pub (Wichita Falls) w/ Presley Haile

– Iron Horse Pub (Wichita Falls) w/ Presley Haile August 16 – Dan’s Silverleaf (Denton) w/ Presley Haile

– Dan’s Silverleaf (Denton) w/ Presley Haile August 23 – Cowboys and Cadillacs (New Braunfels)

– Cowboys and Cadillacs (New Braunfels) September 6 – Warren’s Backyard (Granbury)

Hot merch at the Day & Night album release party at The Post. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A green room sneaky peek with Erick Willis at The Post. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Erick Willis crew on their way to the stage to blow the roof off The Post. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band brought the thunder for the Erick Willis album release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The sold-out crowd packed in at The Post for Erick Willis. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Clayton Edwards (left) and Drew Harakal (right) putting their funkiest foot forward at the Erick Willis album release. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kristopher Killingsworth on drums with Erick Willis. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mark McDuffie hits a solo on guitar for the Erick Willis Day & Night album release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jerry Serrano on trumpet at The Post with Erick Willis. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Claire Hinkle brought the fire & ice opening up for Erick Willis at The Post. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Claire Hinkle’s personality shines on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

