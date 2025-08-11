Dezi 5 commands The Kessler with a show-stopping set and special guests

The Dezi 5 Experience was a masterclass in showmanship at The Kessler in Oak Cliff. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Texas soul vibe at The Kessler Theater on Saturday moved like a slow-burning groove that kept finding new momentum. What began as a quietly confident indie set and a jazz-tinged rap session, swelled into a full-on dance floor takeover before Dezi 5 closed the night with a master class in showmanship.

Luke Herbert opened the evening with effects-drenched vocals and synth-heavy arrangements. With a drummer onstage and backing tracks filling the gaps, Herbert’s set had a modern, dreamy sheen — the sort of indie-pop that threads into a room and settles in, setting a tasteful mood for what came next.

Pierce Washington followed with a conscious-rap set backed by a killer young band. The rhythm section was a highlight: a drummer who was super tight, a bass line that locked into a funky pocket, and nimble keys that added a thoughtful layer to the songs. Washington leaned into audience energy early — “We’re gonna get to the roots of what a rap show should be,” he said — and actively pulled the room in, asking everyone to snap on-beat and later sharing an unreleased throwback song he’d written nearly a decade ago

When Dana Harper took the stage the energy shifted palpably. People who’d been seated began tiptoeing to the floor during the first song; by the second it was half full, and by the third the dance floor was a sea of bodies grooving. Harper’s set—equal parts soul, funk, and R&B—felt warm and lively, reflective of the singer’s personality.

Finally, the star of the show Dezi stormed onto stage with commanding energy: “Welcome to the Dezi 5 Experience.”

Dressed in a bedazzled tiger-print vest, leather chaps, a Texas-sized belt buckle, a bolo tie and a straw cowboy hat, he moved between theatricality and raw confession with ease. Backed by We Them Grays, his band elevated his set to new heights—effectively delivering perhaps the best performance this writer has ever seen from him.

Musically and theatrically, Dezi’s set was a lesson in pacing and presence. He alternated slow, soulful stretches with full-band abandon, calibrated the crowd’s response with stage banter and vulnerable confessions, and left the Kessler buzzing with the anthemic “Paint the Town”—before closing out with a cover of “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins.

The celebration included the release of his new 11-track LP vinyl record, DIRTY LAUNDRY: UNFOLDED, marking a major milestone for the sensation known as Dezi 5.

For a scene that thrives on collaboration, this bill felt thoughtfully stacked: a newcomer rising, a lyricist sharpening his craft, a soulful connector, and a performer who knows how to make the room both a witness and a participant.

Having your name on The Kessler’s marquee always signifies a moment on an artist’s journey. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pierce Washington performed conscious hip hop at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pierce Washington’s band brought influence from jazz, funk and soul to the well-balanced set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dana Harper’s energy on stage is one of a kind. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dana Harper gave a shout-out to KXT on stage before playing “Daydreaming,” a song of hers that sees regular airplay on the station. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KJ Gray (left) and Camden Lee (right) playing with Dana harper. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Kessler was packed for Dezi 5’s stacked show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dezi 5’s energy was powerful, vulnerable, raw and authentic on stage at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kierra Gray grooving on stage with Dezi 5 at The Kessler, Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dezi reaches out to his adoring crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lots of smiles beamed from the stage for the Dezi 5 blowout at The Kessler. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.