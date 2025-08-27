Dallas-raised Charley Crockett drops second album of 2025, ‘Dollar a Day’

“The long road is the shortest way home ain’t it?” – Charley Crockett. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Charley Crockett is ascending to a level of fame which brings with it some unpleasant side effects — but if the son of San Benito, Texas, is at all bothered, you can’t tell.

Crockett, 41, is back with his second album of 2025; the Dallas-raised singer-songwriter’s profligacy as a recording artist is genuinely unbelievable.

But slightly overshadowing his second collaboration with producer Shooter Jennings is his feud with Gavin Adcock, a Georgia-born country artist. The beef started after an Aug. 19 Instagram post from Crockett, who wrote about country music’s race problem and defended Beyonce’s foray into the genre with Cowboy Carter. “I have a problem with being compartmentalized by the music business,” he wrote.

As Adcock sees it, Crockett is an inauthentic country artist who shouldn’t be calling out Nashville. “Let me expose the cosplay cowboy for the last time,” Adcock wrote in an Aug. 24 Instagram post, which contained a video clip of Crockett busking, years ago, and singing a reggae song.

Adcock also claimed Crockett left him a vinyl copy of Dollar a Day and 60 red roses backstage recently in Wichita. With all the back-and-forth and online noise, it’s not hard to think of a line from Day’s “Crucified Son”: “I walk out the door/They call me friends/And drive nails into my name.”

What’s most striking about Dollar a Day is the downright jazzy sensibility on several tracks — Day packs 15 tunes into a concise 46 minutes and change — where Crockett’s pungent twang is laid against funky, soulful grooves (“Lone Star,” “Ain’t That Right”).

It’s a subtle, confident expansion of his hard country and folk palette, suggesting Crockett’s artistry is every bit as restless as his ambitions.

Crockett’s touring schedule brings him close to North Texas over the next few weeks. A run with Leon Bridges, dubbed “The Crooner & The Cowboy”, passes through nearby cities: Sept. 20 at Oklahoma City’s Zoo Amphitheatre, Sept. 21 at the Woodlands’ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and Sept. 23 at Austin’s Moody Center. As for now, no DFW dates are on the horizon.

“We’ve always cheered each other on, like he says, with him navigating the business the way he has the last 10 years,” Crockett told Texas Standard about Bridges earlier this month. “We’re really just peers and I think good to each other and we’d always talked about doing something like this together. And here we are. We are finally, finally doing it.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.