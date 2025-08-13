Amplify 817 turns up the volume on Fort Worth music

Indie pop-rock band Cherry Mantis will perform as part of the fourth annual Amplify 817 showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

For the fourth year in a row, Fort Worth — no stranger to civic appreciation of its local musicians — will once again play host to the Amplify 817 Showcase on Saturday.

“It’s so beautiful,” singer-songwriter Averi Burk told KXT in 2022. “Having people that support you … endlessly and especially a city. I’ve never seen a city support artists so heavily. It’s just been so beautiful.”

Amplify817, a significant city-led effort, gives local musicians both money and exposure, paying acts for a three-year window to stream their work on the Fort Worth Public Library’s free-to-use platform. The Amplify 817 Showcase shines a light on an eclectic line-up of Fort Worth-based artists. This year’s event will take place at Birdie’s Social Club, and kick off at 6 p.m.

This year’s performers include hip-hop visionary 88 Killa, tireless singer-songwriter Grady Spencer, Americana troubadour Kendi Jean, folk duo Tipps and Obermiller, DJ Asa Ace and jazz-tinged indie pop sextet Cherry Mantis.

Amplify 817 also brought back its “Amped-Up Music Tour” this year, which featured a series of performances around Fort Worth to build anticipation for the fourth annual Amplify 817 Showcase.

“Our annual showcase is another opportunity we have to financially and promotionally support our musicians who have become part of the Amplify 817 family,” said Rita Alfaro, lead curator and Fort Worth Public Library Music Librarian, in a 2023 statement. “We are constantly striving to find opportunities to support our artists and are thrilled to see the showcase grow.”

The event is free to attend, as the Fort Worth Public Library and donors to the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation are covering costs. Parking is also free. Per press materials, all seating is general admission, and first-come, first-serve.

Amplify 817 Showcase at Birdie’s Social Club, Fort Worth. 6 p.m. Aug. 16. Admission is free.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.