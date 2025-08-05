A new sad girl summer playlist, North Texas style

From psych-rock crooning to r&b truths and dream pop to resonant ballads, these 10 songs from North Texas women have a lot to add to your “sad girl summer.”

When Lana Del Rey dropped “Summertime Sadness” in 2012, she perhaps unwittingly kicked off a movement—one that made space for women to address real mental health struggles, emotional complexity, and romantic disillusionment through lush, melancholic pop. Over the next decade and a half, that energy evolved into a full-blown cultural wave, inspiring countless artists to explore vulnerability with poetic honesty.

Some of us still crave that bittersweet soundscape—equal parts dreamy and devastating—and this playlist delivers. With modern textures and deeply personal lyrics, these tracks channel that familiar ache while spotlighting the fresh voices rising right here in North Texas.

Save the Spotify playlist at the bottom of this article.

“Burnout” – Claire Morales

Claire Morales has returned after seven years since her debut album with a slow-burning anthem for the emotionally exhausted. “Burnout,” the first of her 2025 releases, captures that hollow, over-it-all feeling with lush vocals and raw vulnerability—reminding you you’re not alone, even when the fire’s fading.

“Stolen” – Micah Talley

At just 21, Denton’s Micah Talley delivers a graceful goodbye in “Stolen,” a track about reclaiming peace and letting go of what once was—with clarity, courage, and a steady heart.

“I Know How It Ends” – Lowne

Dallas band Lowne’s dreamy “I Know How It Ends” floats in the quiet grief of knowing how things fall apart. With washed-out synths and whispery vocals, it’s a gentle, spiraling descent into melancholy—beautiful, blurry, and hauntingly serene.

“CRY” – FAB

FAB out of Dallas turns vulnerability into power with “CRY,” a tender indie-pop debut that flips the script on emotional expression. It’s not weakness—it’s release. Crying, here, becomes a radical act of healing and honesty.

“The Stand” – Shelley Q

Australian Dallas artist Shelley Q’s “The Stand” builds from fragile piano to full-blown anthem, tracing the journey from isolation to resilience. Her powerhouse vocals lead the charge in a song that’s equal parts battle cry and catharsis.

“Evergreen” – Mollie Danel

Fort Worth Folk singer Mollie Danel strips things down to the emotional roots in “Evergreen,” a song that feels like storytelling over coffee at golden hour. Her voice and lyricism bring grit, warmth, and quiet wisdom to every note.

“Older Than the Sadness” – Becky Middleton

With powerhouse vocals and sweeping piano, Becky Middleton channels the ache of lived experience in “Older Than the Sadness.” Think Adele-style drama with a fresh, Texas-grown soul.

“No Good (I Try)” – Blue Babe

Blue Babe lays it bare in “No Good (I Try),” a confessional pop-punk track by the Dallas artist about trying—and failing—to outgrow your worst habits. It’s messy, honest, and devastatingly relatable.

“Just Another Day” – moonstone.

“Just Another Day” by alt-pop Dallas band moonstone. transforms emotional hypersensitivity into something transcendent. Dreamy yet grounded, the track finds power in quiet reflection and the ache of feeling everything a little too much.

“bottom of the ocean” – Kali Flower

Hawaiian Dallas artist Kali Flower dives into post-breakup stillness in “bottom of the ocean.” It’s not about healing—it’s about sinking. With waves of dream-pop and alt-R&B, the song lingers in grief, letting you float in the wreckage.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.