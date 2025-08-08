8 concerts from North Texas artists that will blow you away this August

There I Ruined It – LIVE! Photo: Jessica Waffles

Putting on a great live show is one of the hardest things in music—and the artists in this list are mastering it. It takes real energy, presence, and grit to deliver something that’s not just polished, but personal. These performers have put in the time, and it shows.

From genre-bending soul and viral musical mayhem to boundary-pushing cowpunk and hypnotic psych rock, North Texas has something wild, weird, and wonderful to offer this August.

Here are 8 standout shows across Dallas, Fort Worth, and Denton that deserve a spot on your calendar.

1. There I Ruined It – LIVE!

Friday August 8

Tulips FTW, Fort Worth

7:00pm doors / 8:00pm show

Known for hilariously destroying beloved songs on the internet, Dustin Ballard’s viral project There I Ruined It brings its absurd and addictive musical mashups to the live stage. Expect chaotic covers, clever remixes, and the kind of musical trolling that’s been praised by Weird Al and made Snoop Dogg laugh.

Get tickets here

2. Dezi 5 with Dana Harper, Pierce Washington, and Luke Herbert

Saturday August 9

The Kessler, Dallas

7:00pm doors / 8:00pm show

Genre-defying Dallas performer Dezi 5 brings his electrifying live show to The Kessler. Sharing the stage are powerhouse soul vocalist Dana Harper, sharp-witted hip-hop artist Pierce Washington, and rising indie-pop voice Luke Herbert.

Get tickets here

3. Trees Marie and Smokey Mirror

Friday August 15

Sundown at Granada, Dallas

9:00pm doors / 9:30pm show

Two Dallas standouts, one powerful show. Smokey Mirror returns from tour with their signature heavy psych rock, while Trees Marie reintroduces herself with dynamic new material full of grit and emotion. Both acts promise a night of cathartic sound and local firepower.

Get tickets here



4. Vandoliers with Piñata Protest and Nate Bergman

Saturday August 16

The Kessler, Dallas

7:00pm doors / 7:45pm show

The Vandoliers’ fifth album Life Behind Bars is their most raw and intimate yet, driven by frontwoman Jenni Rose’s journey through addiction, identity, and healing. Still as energetic and rebellious as ever, the Texas country-punk outfit headlines a stacked lineup with Tejano-punk band Piñata Protest and soulful rocker Nate Bergman.

Get tickets here

Vandoliers introduce Jenni Rose with “Life Behind Bars” single. Photo: Vincent Monsaint

5. Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Labels, Pique

Tuesday August 26

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Denton

7:30pm doors / 8:30pm show

Former Acid Carousel band member Gus Baldwin brings his new Austin-based band, The Sketch, back to North Texas for a night of gritty garage rock. They’re joined by local favorites Labels (fuzz rock) and Pique (psych rock) for a stacked bill of DIY energy and heavy grooves.

Get tickets here

6. Sky Window

Thursday August 28

Harvest House, Denton

9:00pm – 12:00am

Free show

Formed by jazz musicians from UNT, Sky Window blends modern jazz, electronic, and progressive rock into an immersive sonic journey. Their live shows are enhanced by a visually stunning projection display, making for a one-of-a-kind audio-visual experience that feels part concert, part lucid dream.

RSVP here

7. KXT Homegrown Concert: Los Beckleys and Alex O’aiza

Friday August 29

Tulips FTW, Fort Worth

7:00 pm doors / 8:00pm show

Free show

KXT’s Homegrown series rolls through Fort Worth with Latin psych-rock outfit Los Beckleys and bilingual indie-pop artist Alex O’aiza. It’s a free night of boundary-pushing local music from artists you’ve likely heard on the radio—and ones you’ll be glad to hear live.

RSVP here

8. Meach Pango with Cut Throat Finches, Trash Puppies, and Snow Farming

Saturday August 30

Tulips FTW, Fort Worth

7:00 pm doors / 8:00pm show

Fort Worth’s beloved indie rock band Meach Pango returns after a four-year hiatus. Their surprise comeback already has fans buzzing, and with a high-energy stage presence and a stacked supporting lineup, this is one of the most anticipated reunions in the DFW scene.

Get tickets here

Meach Pango at Fortress Festival in 2019. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.