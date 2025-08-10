10 road trip-worthy North Texas certified bangers

The Texas Summer always guarantees one thing—high temps and the desire to cool off. Many Texans use the opportunity to get out of town: going on family trips during the Summer break, that Summer girls trip you’ve been planning all year, or impromptu trips to get out of the city because you just can’t take it anymore.

No matter the reason, everybody needs a road trip playlist. Check out these North Texas songs to keep your caravan moving no matter where you’re going. Save the Spotify playlist at the bottom of this article.

“U Deserve Thursdays” – Tommy Raps

Turn it up to 10 right away, this certified banger from Dallas artist Tommy Raps hits the feels, in all the best ways. Affirmations on affirmations and hard beats to match, this one kicks off the Roadtrip Bangers playlist perfectly.

“You Got Me” – The Vintage Yell

Quintessential driving music, this guitar riff from Fort Worth’s The Vintage Yell with make you bop your head with the windows down, singing along with the chorus at the top of your lungs. “Quintessential driving music, this guitar riff from Fort Worth’s The Vintage Yell with make you bop your head with the windows down, singing along with the chorus at the top of your lungs.

“Doom Scrolling – Dance Mix” – House of Figs

The switch-up from Arlington group House of Figs shows a new light on their song “Doom Scrolling,” with the electronic remix breathing new life into their music. This song is perfect for driving thru the mountains while disconnecting from your doom scrolling box (your phone).

“Free One” – Joel Wells Jr & the Revelers Hall Band

A big band with an even bigger voice, Dallas’ Joel Wells Jr brings the heat in his debut self-titled album, and “Free One” dares you not to move your body while listening to this song. If you’re looking to feel free while you escape the Texas heat, this is your anthem.

“Let It Ride” – Denver Williams & the Gas Money

Feeling a little philosophical on your road trip? This banger out of Fort Worth’s Denver Williams tackles the reflections of life, musings of the spirit world, and the material exchanges of humanity. Whether or not you want to dive deeper into his visions phantasmagoria, this song slaps regardless.

“Malos Modales” – ceci ceci

This ear worm from Dallas / Nicaragua artist ceci ceci will follow you all over the country, and especially fun if you’re blasting it while road tripping into Latin America. The hip-swaying music will make you want to dance all the way to your destination.

“Wings” – Flozilla, Jah Born

That sweet Dallas r&b sound from rapper/singer Flozilla and Grammy-winning producer Jah Born is the perfect bop to keep the vibe alive. Flozilla shines in her talents on this track, plus that bass line is die for.

“Life Behind Bars” – Vandoliers

This breakout tune from Dallas’ Vandoliers marks a new era for the group, while bringing their signature raw talent and vulnerability to the forefront. Turn this one up to 10 and roll the windows down.

“Attention” – The Roommates

Can’t have a bangers playlist without some heavy rock, and all-women rock band The Roommates from Dallas bring that heavy energy to the list. Easy to bang your head to—just don’t crash your car when you get caught up.

“Last Goodbye” – JOYLAND

This starry-eyed sophomore single from the new Joshua Dylan Balis project JOYLAND introduces a more pop-rock sound to the Dallas artist’s repertoire, bringing another certified banger to North Texas.

Save this playlist on Spotify:

