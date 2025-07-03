Thursdays are “lit” at Balcony Club’s intimate artist showcase & open mic

Ryan Berg hosts the Candle Lit Showcase & Open Mic every Thursday night at The Balcony Club. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Every Thursday night at The Balcony Club in East Dallas, a flicker of something intimate and rare lights up the stage. The Candle Lit Showcase & Open Mic, now in its 27th consecutive week, has become more than just a performance slot. It’s evolving into a nurturing ecosystem for North Texas singer-songwriters of all ages and skill levels.

At the center of it all is Ryan Berg, a Dallas-based musician with a warm, grounded presence who serves as both host and gentle guide. Berg opens the evening with his own 7pm set before introducing a new featured artist each week at 8pm, followed by open mic performances running until midnight. Last week’s featured artist was Jade Nickol, and tonight’s featured act is Mountain Natives.

There’s an emotional clarity to the space Berg has created—one that encourages vulnerability, storytelling, and human connection.

The open mic scene in DFW has its regulars, and weekly event has become a cornerstone of the local circuit. For some, this is the open mic they never miss. Others hit multiple throughout the week—Monday here, Thursday there—and over time, you may begin to recognize the network that grows from the grassroots efforts. Many of these artists follow each other on social media, cheering one another on in their creative endeavors.

The performers span generations. Last week, the youngest performer Addie Leigh was just 17 years old. Some are testing their voices for the first time, others are seasoned but still finding new corners of themselves on stage.

In every case, Berg brings a quiet mentorship to his role—encouraging artists to open up, explain the meaning behind their lyrics, and show their true personalities. It’s this intentional, welcoming energy that has helped turn the Candle Lit Showcase into more than a stage. It’s becoming a sacred space for creative emergence in Dallas.

Follow @candlelitopenmic on Instagram for weekly updates & announcements.

Jade Nickol was the featured artist for the 26th week of the Candle Lit open mic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The sign-up sheet filled up quick with performers ready to take the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This angle may not show it, but Balcony Club was packed on a Thursday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jade Nickol sings heartfelt original songs with a soaring voice. Photo: Jessica Waffles

17 year-old Addie Leigh slayed with her original music and beautiful voice. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The candles really make a vibe at The Balcony Club. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sunny played an expansive 2-song set of instrumental acoustic guitar. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ryan Berg plays a set every Thursday at 7pm before the week’s featured artist at 8pm. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Lizard Queen played a couple haunting songs on piano at Candle Lit open mic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Singer songwriter David Joshua performed somber songs for the Candle Lit open mic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Addie Leigh is a young artist to look out for. Photo: Jessica Waffles

