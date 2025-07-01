The State Fair 2025 music line-up includes Kaitlin Butts, Joshua Ray Walker and Yola

Joshua Ray Walker Photo: Courtesy Joshua Ray Walker

Dust off your cowboy hats, and make room for an extra corny dog or three — the 2025 State Fair of Texas is right around the corner.

As much a part of the experience as gawking at Big Tex or playing games on the fairway, the Fair unveiled its free music line-up, with an eclectic mix of more than 100 artists drawn from a variety of genres, including electro-pop, Norteno, R&B and country. This year’s Fair opens on Sept. 26, and the opening weekend line-up includes Kaitlin Butts, Wade Bowen, Fat Daddy, TLC, La Reunion Nortena and La Furia Del Bravo.

Also appearing on the Main Stage throughout the Fair: Kat Hasty, Brian McKnight, Joshua Ray Walker, The Band Perry, Yola, Hoobastank, Paul Wall and Cold War Kids. (The full Main Stage line-up is below.)

As always, admission to these concerts is free with a paid Fair ticket. In addition to the Main Stage, the Fair also offers visitors the Bud Light Stage and the Yuengling Flight Stage.

You can see the full Bud Light Stage line-up (which includes Matt Tedder, Matthew McNeal, Remy Reilly, Sam Cormier and Jackie Venson) here, and you can see the full Bank of Texas Stage line-up (which includes Jacob Metcalf, Darby Sparkman, Billy Law, Gracen Wynn and Ronnie Fauss) here.

This year, the fair will again partner with Romeo Entertainment Group to produce the music line-up for the Chevrolet Main Stage, as well as State Fair Records to program and produce the Bud Light and Bank of Texas Stages.

“After months of careful planning and collaboration, we are proud to present a diverse and dynamic roster of artists who embody the spirit and energy of the Most Texan Place on Earth,” said Jason Hays, SVP of Brand Experience for Romeo Entertainment Group, in a statement. “This year promises unforgettable performances, inspiring creativity and a celebration of music in all its forms. We look forward to welcoming you to our Texas-sized music festival that will resonate long after the final note is played.”

The State Fair of Texas is also getting a jump on the festivities Sept. 10 with the State Fair Saddle Up fundraiser at the Rustic, which will feature performances from Little Texas and Cash Byers, alongside midway games, food and more. Tickets for that event are on sale now.

Chevrolet Main Stage line-up:

Sept. 26: Kaitlin Butts and Wade Bowen

Sept. 27: Fat Daddy and TLC

Sept. 28: La Reunion Nortena and La Furia Del Bravo

Sept. 29: Theo Lawrence

Sept. 30: Kat Hasty

Oct. 1: Metalachi

Oct. 2: Willow Avalon

Oct. 3: Brian McKnight

Oct. 4: Dylan Gossett

Oct. 5: La Mafia

Oct. 6: Joshua Ray Walker

Oct. 7: Rosas Divinas

Oct. 8: Back in Black

Oct. 9: Village People

Oct. 10: The Band Perry

Oct. 11: Cameron Allbright and Paul Wall

Oct. 12: Cold War Kids

Oct. 13: Kylie Morgan

Oct. 14: Brothers Doobie

Oct. 15: Madam Radar

Oct. 16: Straight Tequila Night

Oct. 17: Yola

Oct. 18: Hoobastank and Hawthorne Heights

Oct. 19: Louie the Singer

The 2025 State Fair of Texas at Fair Park, Dallas. Sept. 26-Oct. 19. Season passes are on sale now.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).