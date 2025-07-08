The Sound celebrates Sensory Sensitive 4th of July with Reputation

Reputation brought the music of Taylor Swift to The Sound at Cypress Waters. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Families, kids, and pets gathered at The Sound at Cypress Waters in Coppell last Thursday for a 4th of July celebration that looked and felt a little different—in all the right ways.

The Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration was created with individuals who experience sensory overload in mind, including those with Autism, PTSD, and other sensitivities. By removing fireworks, lowering sound levels, and adding thoughtful touches like a Calm Zone and trained volunteers, the event offered a more comfortable way to celebrate Independence Day.

Live music set the tone early, with Taylor Swift tribute band Reputation performing a 2-hour set starting at 7:30pm. The crowd—full of excited kids and adults alike—sang and danced along to hits, with sound levels carefully controlled to suit the sensory-friendly environment.

Families explored interactive zones filled with bubbles, face painting, and a popular animal encounter tent hosted by Creature Teacher, featuring a kangaroo, tortoises, lizards, and even a champagne-colored skunk named Rose.

Instead of traditional fireworks, the night ended with a peaceful “Star Spangled Glow”—a 10-minute LED light show powered by synchronized bracelets worn by attendees. As the stage and courtyard lights dimmed, the wristbands lit up the night, pulsing in rhythm with music and closing with the song “Only in America.”

Thoughtfully planned and full of joy, the event showed how inclusive celebrations can be just as fun—maybe even more so—when designed with care. For many who often skip big holiday events, this one was a space where those with sensitivities were celebrated.

The healthy crowd at Cypress Waters in Coppell. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Creature Teacher provided a booth for attendees to get up-close and personal with animals. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There was some whimsy in the air for the Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd loved singing their favorite Taylor Swift songs along with Reputation. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra booth allowed access to musical instruments at the Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Large outdoor seating areas at Cypress Waters provided space for attendees to hang out. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pettable animals with The Creature Teacher included a baby kangaroo (a joey). Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd stayed late to finish the Reputation set, plus the LED light show to cap off the night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Swiftie camaraderie is real. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The lights went out to show the glow of the LED light show across the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The interactive bubble booth was provided by Bubble Vibez. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.