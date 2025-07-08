The Sound celebrates Sensory Sensitive 4th of July with Reputation

Families, kids, and pets gathered at The Sound at Cypress Waters in Coppell last Thursday for a 4th of July celebration that looked and felt a little different—in all the right ways.
The Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration was created with individuals who experience sensory overload in mind, including those with Autism, PTSD, and other sensitivities. By removing fireworks, lowering sound levels, and adding thoughtful touches like a Calm Zone and trained volunteers, the event offered a more comfortable way to celebrate Independence Day.
Live music set the tone early, with Taylor Swift tribute band Reputation performing a 2-hour set starting at 7:30pm. The crowd—full of excited kids and adults alike—sang and danced along to hits, with sound levels carefully controlled to suit the sensory-friendly environment.
Families explored interactive zones filled with bubbles, face painting, and a popular animal encounter tent hosted by Creature Teacher, featuring a kangaroo, tortoises, lizards, and even a champagne-colored skunk named Rose.
Instead of traditional fireworks, the night ended with a peaceful “Star Spangled Glow”—a 10-minute LED light show powered by synchronized bracelets worn by attendees. As the stage and courtyard lights dimmed, the wristbands lit up the night, pulsing in rhythm with music and closing with the song “Only in America.”
Thoughtfully planned and full of joy, the event showed how inclusive celebrations can be just as fun—maybe even more so—when designed with care. For many who often skip big holiday events, this one was a space where those with sensitivities were celebrated.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.