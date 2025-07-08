Scissor Sisters bring groundbreaking, glittering glam-pop to Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion

Scissor Sisters Photo: Kevin Tachman

Even two decades later, New York City-formed glam-pop group Scissor Sisters feels ahead of its time.

Led by the irrepressible Jake Shears, the band broke out in 2004 with an unlikely hit — a discofied, Grammy-nominated take on Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” (don’t judge; it slaps!) — and a reputation for boundary-pushing live performances.

While the band’s reputation in the States never really caught on (Americans have always struggled with acts that read campy but back it up with exquisite melodies and irresistible grooves), Scissor Sisters amassed a fair number of high-profile fans, including Elton John and Bono, who tagged them as “the best pop group in the world” in 2004.

The line-up has shifted a bit since its inception (and the band hasn’t dropped any new material since 2012), but Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis will be on hand July 8 as an opening act for Kesha’s stop in Dallas, as part of her ongoing

We’ve pulled together a playlist below to either familiarize you with the band’s glittering brilliance, or just get you pumped up for showtime.

“Comfortably Numb”

It does not take terribly long to discover the secret weapon of Scissor Sisters’ catalog is Shears’ ecstatic falsetto. The singer-songwriter deploys it to dazzling effect here, on a classic rock staple which retains its paranoid gloss even as it finds hip-shaking new life.

“Take Your Mama Out”

A near-perfect fusion of pop-rock hummability and dancefloor propulsion, this lead single from the band’s self-titled debut remains infectious two decades on — try as you might, you won’t be able to keep this earworm from taking up permanent residence in your brain.

“I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’”

Although this track vaguely recalls the decadent bounce of “Take Your Mama Out,” this tune, like much of the band’s second album, Ta-Dah, introduced an undertow of darkness which makes the candy-colored revelry feel a bit more urgent.

“I Can’t Decide”

A lover’s quarrel was never as tuneful as when Scissor Sisters reels off a litany of ways to dispose of a lover — “I can’t decide whether you should live or die,” goes the giddy chorus — a buoyant pop ditty, complete with banjo, masking a grim subject.

“Any Which Way”

Scissor Sisters’ third album, Night Work, leaned harder on the dance and disco sounds which weren’t as explicit on the prior two records. Tough, kinetic and evocative of Daft Punk holding the Bee Gees hostage (complimentary), this track grabs hold and won’t let go.

Kesha and Scissor Sisters at Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas. 7 p.m. July 8. Tickets are $37-$172.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).