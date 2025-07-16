Pat Green Photo: Courtesy Pat Green

In the midst of his own grief, Pat Green wants to help others.

Less than two weeks after the Fort Worth-based Green lost his younger brother, John, his sister-in-law, Julia, and the couple’s two sons in the July 4 Guadalupe River flooding, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is headlining a flood relief benefit Wednesday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field, in partnership with the Texas Rangers and REV Entertainment.

Green has wrangled some high-profile pals to join him for the event, which will be livestreamed from the Rangers’ stadium. Per press materials, “no audience will be in attendance … however a wide array of artists will perform or appear … passing along the collective outpouring of love Green has received from so many.”

Those scheduled to appear include Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Eli Young Band, Kaitlin Butts, Joe Nichols, Kevin Fowler, Corey Kent, Ty Myers and Bob Schneider.

The final line-up could evolve as showtime draws closer.

The livestream will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will be viewable either through the Pat Green Foundation’s donation page for the Central Texas flood benefit, or via the Foundation’s YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded below.

At least 132 people have died in the flooding, while the search and recovery of the missing continues, despite ongoing rain and additional flooding in the area hampering progress and pausing recovery efforts over the weekend.

Pat Green & Friends Central Texas Flood Relief Benefit at Globe Life Field, Arlington. 6:30 p.m. July 16. The performance will be livestreamed.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.