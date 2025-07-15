Lorena Leigh suspends reality Live from the OMNI

A sonic & visual journey with Lorena Leigh. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fort Worth’s own cowgirl-mermaid Lorena Leigh performed a one-of-a-kind set LIVE at the OMNI on Friday night as part of a new series that spotlights North Texas musicians alongside the OMNI’s cutting-edge 8K dome LED screen—blurring the line between live music and visual art.

KXT was there for the first show with Jacob Furr back in April, and Leigh’s performance marked just the third of its kind so far at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. Before the lights went down, guests gathered in the OMNI lobby for drinks, snacks, and conversation while Leigh fine-tuned her setup—a unique solo rig designed to fill the dome with layered loops, rich instrumentation with keyboard & ukulele, and her signature buttery vocals, all delivered in immersive surround sound.

She turned the OMNI into an underwater wonderland, diving into surreal visual storytelling that left the crowd wide-eyed. Psychedelia, kaleidoscope imagery, and experimental underwater scenes rippled across the dome, suspending reality and pulling the audience into Leigh’s world.

The visuals flowed intentionally with Leigh’s set list from beginning to end, making the entire show feel like one seamless dream sequence. Each moment felt carefully curated, wrapping the crowd in a multi-sensory experience they won’t soon forget.

Cut Throat Finches will be LIVE from the OMNI this Friday July 18—performing their concept album In Event of Moon Disaster, which tells the story of an imagined disaster of Apollo 11.

Lorena Leigh brought joy to the OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A flurry of visuals were tailored to each song Lorena Leigh played. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Scenes from Lorena Leigh’s music video “Aspirin” were played during its live performance. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The joyous Lorena Leigh a few moments before performing live at The OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kaleidoscope scenes with Lorena Leigh. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The welcome screen as attendees flowed in for Lorena Leigh LIVE at the OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

An underwater moment at OMNI with Lorena Leigh, the cowgirl mermaid. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lorena Leigh’s voice was smooth as butter on the surround sound at the OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The unique space offers a view like no other, right in the heart of Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nature motifs were strong for the show with Lorena Leigh live at the OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The moment right before Lorena Leigh began her set at the OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

