Homegrown Music Show: Remy Reilly, Don’t Touch Tiffany, Kali Flower

This week’s show saw tons of brand new music from North Texas artists, including “First Times,” the third single from Sunrise Academy‘s upcoming debut EP Big & Strong—set to release July 16.

Ethereal Denton songstress Claire Morales released her new single “Champion,” and is currently on her West Coast tour. Tonight she plays in LA, then works her way through Salt Lake City, Eugene, Denver and more through the month. Catch her back in North Texas closing out the tour July 19 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton for KUZU’s REVOLUTION party.

We heard the latest single “The Line” from Dallas band Ego Jones, see them live July 15 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios with Darling Farm, Palefire and My Point of You.

Pop punk Lewisville band Van Full of Nuns got a spin of thie latest rack “Watch It Burn,” ahead of their set July 12 at Granada Theater for Pop Punk Nite with moonstone. and JNNY.

“U Deserve Thursdays” from Tommy Raps out of Dallas got some airtime this week, and he’ll have a set tonight July 4 at Three Links in Deep Ellum for “The 4ht of They Lied” party with E.J. Reid, DJ 5-D and special guests.

Dallas band mkn coffee got the title track from their latest EP The Get Down spun this week, ahead of their set Wednesday July 9 at Club Dada with David Archibald, Willy & the Wildcards and Gracen Wynn.

Remy Reilly

Rising 21 year-old Dallas artist Remy Reilly opened up for Thievery Corporation at House of Blues last week, and just released her brand new single “Ricochet”—a track about getting over her situationship and ushering in a new era for the young artist.

The song is produced by two-time Emmy Award winner Josh Goode; you can read her recent interview with Dallas Observer, where she reveals how she came to write the song with Goode in less than five hours from an old piano riff she had been holding onto for years.

Catch her live July 9 at Harvest House in Denton with Isaac Sloan & the Sound Brigade and Carly Tate.

Don’t Touch Tiffany

Don’t Touch Tiffany is a new young indie band from Rockwall, and their debut single “Half Moon Bay” is based on the plot of the 2010 indie cult action film “Birdemic: Shock & Terror” from director James Nguyen (once called The Worst Movie Ever Made by VICE).

The bizarre story follows the Hitchcock-inspired narrative where a small town couple must fight for survival when flocks of mutated, explosive birds suddenly begin attacking humans without warning or explanation in Half Moon Bay, California. Oh yeah, and some birds are acidic.

A hilariously charming tune, the single also includes a music video with scenes from the movie to give more context to the wild lyrics of this new song (below).

Kali Flower

Hawaiian Dallas artist Kali Flower just released her new dream pop / alt r&b single “bottom of the ocean,” with an immersive sound the intentionally feels like a late-night ocean swim. The song is about the silence that follows when love disappears—the kind that swallows you.

“It’s not about healing yet, it’s about sitting in the mess, letting it sting, and admitting, ‘Yeah… this broke me a little’ and grief,” she said about the song. “It’s disorienting, healing, and strangely serene.”

Check her out on Instagram and TikTok.

The Homegrown Music Show – 7/3/25

“First Times” – Sunrise Academy

“To My Love” – Ruff Wizard

“Half Moon Bay” – Don’t Touch Tiffany

“Champion” – Claire Morales

“The Line” – Ego Jones

“Watch It Burn” – Van Full of Nuns

“bottom of the ocean” – Kali Flower

“Stolen” – Micah Talley

“U Deserve Thursdays” – Tommy Raps

“The Get Down” – mkn coffee

“Mood (Happiness in Motion)” – Stereo Friend

“Quitter” – Hilltop Collective

“Ricochet” – Remy Reilly

“Faded Memory (feat. Timecop1983)” – Jessie Frye

“From the Ashes” – Rosegarden Funeral Party

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

