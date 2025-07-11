Homegrown Music Show: Meach Pango, Evan Boyer, New Avenues

This week, the Homegrown Music Show heard the song “At Night I’m With You” from the new collaborative album Towns in Between, by Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle and Dorian Marsh. Catch Twaddle live July 18 at Aura Coffee (Denton). See Marsh live this Sunday July 13 at Kessler Theater opening up fro Mereba, and July 31 at Far Out in Dallas.

We heard new thought-provoking song “The Game You Choose” from Cory Kosel, who you may recognize as a member of folk rock psychedelic band Caftan. His new single is available as a 7″ lathe cut vinyl through Toast Toast Records.

Dallas indie rock band Pleasant Grove had their new song “The Weight Won’t Wait” premiere on the show last night, and you can read all about the release in an article by Preston Jones on KXT. Catch them live August 23 at Ruins for “An Evening with Pleasant Grove.”

We also heard a new song from 19 year-old Wylie artist Lola Kinsey, “I’m Not Gonna Jump Out of a Plane with You”—a departure from her previous releases, showing her country side in this upbeat track.

“Dorothy Girl” by Fort Worth songwriter David Tribble got a spin, ahead of making his Ferris Wheelers debut on July 31 supporting Michael Ray.

Meach Pango

Beloved Fort Worth indie rock band Meach Pango is back after a 4-year hiatus, and the crowd is already going wild. After a sudden social media post by the band 2 weeks ago, fans are ready to see this incredibly animated live band back on stages in North Texas.

They made their KXT debut on the show last night, with “Built for the Tilt, from their last album before hiatus, Distractions.

Get “meached” at their return to the scene August 30 at Tulips FTW, with Cut Throat Finches, Trash Puppies and Snow Farming.

Evan Boyer

This week’s show premiered Dallas Americana artist Evan Boyer’s “Old Man,” a deeply personal song about his biological father. When he played the song live at Sundown at Granada a couple of weeks ago, he introduced the heartfelt tune with, “This is a song about a man I’ve never met.”

Catch him live with dates coming up in West Texas:

July 17: Red Dirt Rebel LIVE [Lubbock]

July 17: The Bluelight Live w/ Sal & the Stonewall Hippies [Lubbock]

July 18: Sodtown Fest [Amarillo]

July 25: Golden Light Cantina [Amarillo]

August 16: Lubbock Listening Room [Lubbock]

New Avenues

“Away” is the first of two Summer indie surf pop singles from Dallas indie rock band New Avenues, giving a taste of what’s to come from the band’s upcoming sophomore album Old Growth—expected to drop in early 2026.

Catch the band playing their breezy tunes July 18 at a house show in Denton, and mark your calendar for their show September 4 at Club Dada w/ Fever Cult supporting Hibou.

The Homegrown Music Show – 7/10/25

“Old Man” – Evan Boyer

“At Night I’m With You” – Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle, Dorian Marsh

“Stickin Around” – Raging Bunch

“I’m Not Gonna Jump Out of a Plane with You” – Lola Kinsey

“The Game You Choose” – Cory Kosel

“Dorothy Girl” – David Tribble

“Away” – New Avenues

“Same Day” – Robyn Harris

“Doom Scrolling (Dance Mix)” – House of Figs

“Built for the Tilt” – Meach Pango

“Athlete” – PopCulturePirates

“No Good (I Try)” – Blue Babe

“The Weight Won’t Wait” – Pleasant Grove

“Hell On This Old Heart” – Brody Price

“All For Nothing” – Matthew McNeal

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.