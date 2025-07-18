Homegrown Music Show: Kimberley Swenke, FloZilla, The Tabasco Birds

This week’s show kicked off with the new Amethyst Michelle song, “Lie With You,” which had its blowout release party last weekend at Club Dada with support from Phantomelo and King Falcon (NY).

We heard Dallas’ ethereal songstress Lily Taylor ahead of her DJ set this Saturday July 19 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios for the KUZU: Revolution 8 party, alongside a stacked lineup Claire Morales’ homecoming stop from her West Coast tour.

The new HERMIT TEETH debut single made its KXT debut on the show this week, with “All We Ever Did Was Say Goodbye.” The song came from “one of the most honest seasons of my life,” artist Kevin Diomampo said. “It’s about trying to love someone across distance and time zones, feeling like you were packing before you could fully ever settle in.”

We heard “Ey Brother” from Fort Worth’ Keegan McInroe, ahead of his shows tonight July 18 at The Basement Bar (Fort Worth) and August 1 at The Rustic (Dallas). Then he’ll set off on a Euro Tour August – September.

“Ignition” by Cut Throat Finches from Fort Worth was heard on the show, the first track from their album In Event of Moon Disaster—an album they’ll play for the first time in its entirety tonight July 18 Live from the Omni. It will be a one-of-a-kind experience inside the 8K dome at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, giving immersive visuals to the album that is based on the speech prepared for President Nixon in the event Apollo 11 in the case the team didn’t make it home.

This year marks the celebration of 50 years of Asleep at the Wheel, who’s had hundreds of singers and players grace the stage over the last half a century. The celebration comes with a new album, Riding High in Texas, whose title track includes the one and only Billy Strings. The band ID’s their favorite songs about Texas, and that’s what you’ll hear on this 10-track record. We heard a taste of the album with “Texas In My Soul,” ahead of the full release August 22.

Kimberley Swenke

Kimberley Swenke is a fifth-generation Texan with more than a few stories to tell. A local singer-songwriter who took her time absorbing the sounds that shaped her, she’s now stepping up to share her own. Expect alt-country and Americana with a little bite in her debut single “Santa Fe.”

Check her out tonight July 18 at Four Corners Brewing Company supporting Elmwood’s EP release party with Los Sleepshakers.

FloZilla

This new song from Dallas artist FloZilla and Grammy-winning producer Jah Born feels like a quintessential Dallas track. This collaboration explores themes of freedom, resilience, and personal growth.

Both a rapper and singer, FloZilla is a force to be reckoned with. The powerhouse production elevates her voice to a new level. Keep an eye on this rising North Texas artist and check out the dreamy music video below.

The Tabasco Birds

The Tabasco Birds are an eight-piece band from Denton, blending heartfelt lyrics with dynamic Americana sounds. Their debut release is a three-song EP that captures both the joy and heartbreak of everyday life—music that moves you, whether you’re on your feet or in your feelings.

Their self-titled song “Tabasco Birds” debuted on the KXT airwaves last night, giving a taste of what’s to come for this young and energetic band.

The Homegrown Music Show – 7/17/25

“Lie With You” – Amethyst Michelle

“PROBLEM” – Olive Vox

“O THIS” – Lily Taylor

“Tabasco Birds” – The Tabasco Birds

“All We Ever Did Was Say Goodbye” – HERMIT TEETH

“Santa Fe” – Kimberley Swenke

“Wings” – FloZilla

“IMAGINE (Interlude) feat. Bobby Sessions & ZYAH” – RC & the Gritz

“Ey Bother” – Keegan McInroe

“Ignition” – Cut Throat Finches

“I Haven’t Lost It All” – Shadows of Jets

“Fault” – Alexandria Gore

“Texas In My Soul” – Asleep at the Wheel

35558 – “Slim River” – Honey Folk

“Garage Sale” – Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.