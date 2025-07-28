Blunt Force brothers DTOX & IZK debut “OptiMystics” at Deep Ellum Art Co

The “OptiMystics” exhibition features IZK and DTOX Davies at Deep Ellum Art Company. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Deep Ellum Art Co recently opened its gallery doors to “OptiMystics”—a vibrant, collaborative exhibition from Dallas-based brothers and multidisciplinary creatives Jerod “DTOX” Davies and IZK Davies. Though both have shown work locally for years, this marks their first official two-person exhibition—an idea that’s been simmering for over half a decade.

“We’ve supported Art Co since they opened,” DTOX explained. “We each did a mural for them in the back patio. Izk did an Akira mural, where he’s zooming through Dallas instead of Neo-Tokyo, and then I did two people kissing as like yin and yang, day and night time. And so we’ve just been linked up with them ever since. But the funny thing is, Kari and John—the owners—every year-ish, they would be like, ‘Y’all need to do a show together as brothers!’

So they were really the ones that for like five or six years have been like, ‘But when’s the brother show?'” he laughed. “And so this is us basically fulfilling our unspoken oath to them.”

Massive in both physical size and concept, DTOX’s paintings are known for taking up space—not just on the gallery walls, but in his studio too. “Half the studio is a lean-up pile, to be honest,” he said. “That’s why every couple years we have like a crazy blowout sale, in the alley, the Alleyway Art Show that Izk does. Haul it all to Expo Block, and just line the alleyway on both sides. That’s our most affordable time. The ‘I’m tired of looking at it’ sale, haha.”

Still, it’s not just about clearing space. It’s about reconnecting. “The cool thing about that show though, is that the majority of everybody that comes are the people that throughout the years come to the shows or whatever, that say they’re gonna buy a piece from me one day—they come out of the woodwork. And it’s like a trip… Someone I saw two years ago or something will show up and grab something.”

Outside the visual art world, the brothers are also longtime members of the hip-hop outfit Blunt Force Crew, their musical project that has grown and shape-shifted over the decades since 1997. They’ve even opened for some of their musical heroes, including Erykah Badu in 2005, Killah Priest of Wu-Tang Clan in 2006, and underground legend 2Mex in 2002.

“We cut a new Blunt Force Crew album these past three years,” said DTOX. “Eleven of thirteen songs are recorded. The new album is called Camp Wisdom, ‘cause we used to live off of Camp Wisdom. And then like our whole thing is ‘knowledge of self’ and giving knowledge to others.”

The project brings back former collaborators and bandmates from over the years. “All the bands and groups that we’ve played with… we’re passing the album around to all the members throughout the years and letting them contribute. Like JT will do drums over that album, and like members of COLAB will put horns on it, Kwinton Gray will put some keys on it…”

The plan includes two versions of the album: “When the album drops, it’ll be the full album with just me and Izk, and then there’s a version that comes out a couple months after that has a guest emcee on every track—where every track is expanded like an emcee invite. So we’re excited about that.”

They even have one long-awaited collaboration in mind: “Years ago, we opened up for Killah Priest from Wu-Tang. And after our set, he goes, ‘Man, y’all just took me to the next level. If y’all ever want me on a track, let me know!’ So we’re gonna like, try and take him up on it—years later, haha.”

At the heart of “OptiMystics” is a message about persistence, purpose, and trusting the process. For DTOX, the work isn’t about chasing fame or instant recognition—it’s about staying aligned with intention. He believes success arrives when it’s meant to, and that artists should focus on answering the creative call rather than fixating on outcomes.

“Our music and message is to basically encourage people,” DTOX emphasized. “Like, you were given these messages and these things on your heart are bigger than your imaginations cooking them up.”

OptiMystics is on view at Deep Ellum Art Co through mid-September. A follow-up show, OptiMystics 2, is already in the works for next year, featuring projection mapping and augmented reality elements.

As DTOX put it: “We’re gonna triple-whammy it.”

The Davies brothers, DTOX (left) and IZK (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles

DTOX Davies discusses his art with patrons at Deep Ellum Art Co. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Opening night for “OptiMystics.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Massive art pieces line the wall of Deep Ellum Art COmpany for “OptiMystics.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Artwork For Human clothing line made by DTOX Davies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“Gaia Entity No.2” by DTOX Davies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(left to right) DTOX Davies, Jory Davies, Day Davies, IZK Davies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

