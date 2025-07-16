Amethyst Michelle shakes up Club Dada with King Falcon & Phantomelo

Amethyst Michelle just released her new song “Lie With You” last weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last Saturday night, Amethyst Michelle from Dallas took over Club Dada’s outdoor patio stage to celebrate the release of her new single “Lie With You,” and the local music community showed up in full force. Despite earlier storms that dumped rain across Deep Ellum, the skies cleared just in time for a Summer night of high-energy performances.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence, Amethyst Michelle headlined the night alongside support from Dallas favorites Phantomelo and New York rock band King Falcon—creating a lineup that pulled together psych-pop, garage rock, and emotional alt-pop into one electric bill.

Phantomelo kicked things off, immediately setting the tone with a set full of energy and crowd favorites. They played their well-known hits while mixing in some newer tracks that had the audience dancing early in the night.

True to form, frontman Will Rakkar delivered his signature “Lone Star hydration” moment—calling on the bassist to pour a Texas brew straight into his open mouth, then blasting it out like a whale’s blowhole, soaking himself and delighting the crowd. It’s part of Phantomelo’s playful, chaotic charm. They also gave a nod to eco-conscious fans, mentioning that one of their merch T-shirts is made from six recycled plastic bottles—a small but cool way of keeping plastic out of landfills.

Up next was King Falcon, a young rock band from New York City who wasted no time jumping into a ripping set. Their energy was relentless from the jump, with the lead singer’s emotive delivery and onstage swagger pulling in the attention of both the crowd and a swarm of photographers.

You could feel the grind of tour life in their set, as the 20-something musicians gave it their all, road-worn but still hungry to keep rock and roll alive.

Finally, Amethyst Michelle closed out the night in celebration of her latest single. Dressed in a long, flowing white gown, she lit up the stage—both literally and figuratively—glowing under the patio stage lights like a vision.

Her voice cut through the night air with ease, soaring over the crowd with power and emotion. There’s a captivating quality to the way she commands a stage: part vulnerable, part unstoppable.

Before the final song, Amethyst paused to thank the audience, admitting that the weather earlier in the day had her worried the whole night might be canceled. Luckily, the storms passed, and what could’ve been a washed-out evening turned into one of those quintessential Dallas nights—sweaty, loud, and full of connection.

