Abraham Alexander gives the gift of a new single, ‘Another Love Song’

Abraham Alexander at Ferris Wheelers. Photo: Jessica Waffles

July 23 may be Abraham Alexander’s birthday, but it’s his fans who are getting the gift.

To mark his 34th birthday, the Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter pulled the wraps off a gorgeous new single, “Another Love Song,” his first new music since last year’s “Like a Bird,” from the Sing Sing soundtrack.

Produced by Alexander, alongside Dominique Sanders, Aaron Blackmar and Blake Strauss, “Love Song” is intended, according to the artist as a “bridge” between his full-length debut SEA/SONS and its eventual follow-up, which Alexander has been steadily working on.

“The tension one experiences in relationships is something I’ve been sitting with a lot lately,” Alexander said in a statement. “As I’ve been traveling and trying to cultivate relationships of my own, I’ve found that words often fall short. But music has always been the way I express myself. It helps me say the things I don’t know how to say. I know I’m not alone in that.

“There are so many others who find themselves in the same predicament. That’s why I wanted to put something out there that embodies what it feels like to be in this space. ‘Another Love Song’ is more than just another love song, it’s a bridge. A way for two people to communicate when silence feels too loud. A song for anyone trying to say something their voice can’t quite carry.”

Alexander will hit the road in the fall, and will return to his home state later in the year, with an Oct. 30 date scheduled in Austin, a Nov. 2 date scheduled in Houston and a Nov. 3 date set for San Antonio.

As of this writing, no North Texas dates have been booked (there is currently a five-day gap between his San Antonio date and next appearance in North Carolina) but the Fort Worth-based artist does love to pop up on local stages — as he did earlier this year, opening for Wilder Woods in Dallas.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).