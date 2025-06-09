WRR’s Summer Music Series kicks off with genre-blending quartet at Mockingbird Station

The second-annual WRR Summer Music Series kicked off Saturday June 7, with a whimsical and romantic night of music inspired by the hit show Bridgerton. The series is in partnership with WRR101, Mockingbird Station, University Crossing and Open Classical DFW.
Just outside the Angelika Film Center, and steps away from the Mockingbird DART platform, the patio transformed into a cozy chamber music venue featuring the music of a string quartet: Mark Landson (violin), Andres Canedo (violin), Brooke Scholl (cello) and Bella Markham (viola).
The quartet not only performed pop songs reimagined in a period style, but Landson also read synopses from Bridgerton episodes to give context to the songs before playing, often with a bit of quippy charm.
The relaxed, family-friendly crowd enjoyed the music from folding chairs and picnic blankets as the sun set. Gourmet bites were provided by culinary craft house The Finch, with the next two week’s food offerings coming courtesy of The Angelika, and the last concert featuring ice cream from Pure Milk and Honey.
The WRR Summer Music Series continues every Saturday at Mockingbird Station during June from 7:30PM – 8:30PM, featuring a new musical theme each week:
- June 14 – It’s a Grand Old Flag! — Patriotic and Great American Songbook favorites from Allison Stanford and the Belmark Trio to celebrate Flag Day.
- June 21 – Classical Summer Solstice Sampler — Ring in the longest day of the year with a genre-bending program featuring instrumentalists and vocalists performing radiant short works.
- June 28 – A Little Night Music — Close out the month and final concert of the series with a twilight serenade featuring Mozart, Bach, Vivaldi, and more light classical favorites.
Admission is free, and seating is limited—so bring a chair or blanket and come early to snag a good spot. Pets are welcome, and all ages are encouraged to attend.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
