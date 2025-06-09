WRR’s Summer Music Series kicks off with genre-blending quartet at Mockingbird Station

Mark Landson (right) smiles at the crowd during the kickoff event for the 2025 WRR Summer Music Series at Mocking Station. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The second-annual WRR Summer Music Series kicked off Saturday June 7, with a whimsical and romantic night of music inspired by the hit show Bridgerton. The series is in partnership with WRR101, Mockingbird Station, University Crossing and Open Classical DFW.

Just outside the Angelika Film Center, and steps away from the Mockingbird DART platform, the patio transformed into a cozy chamber music venue featuring the music of a string quartet: Mark Landson (violin), Andres Canedo (violin), Brooke Scholl (cello) and Bella Markham (viola).

The quartet not only performed pop songs reimagined in a period style, but Landson also read synopses from Bridgerton episodes to give context to the songs before playing, often with a bit of quippy charm.

The relaxed, family-friendly crowd enjoyed the music from folding chairs and picnic blankets as the sun set. Gourmet bites were provided by culinary craft house The Finch, with the next two week’s food offerings coming courtesy of The Angelika, and the last concert featuring ice cream from Pure Milk and Honey.

The WRR Summer Music Series continues every Saturday at Mockingbird Station during June from 7:30PM – 8:30PM, featuring a new musical theme each week:

June 14 – It’s a Grand Old Flag! — Patriotic and Great American Songbook favorites from Allison Stanford and the Belmark Trio to celebrate Flag Day.

– It’s a Grand Old Flag! — Patriotic and Great American Songbook favorites from Allison Stanford and the Belmark Trio to celebrate Flag Day. June 21 – Classical Summer Solstice Sampler — Ring in the longest day of the year with a genre-bending program featuring instrumentalists and vocalists performing radiant short works.

– Classical Summer Solstice Sampler — Ring in the longest day of the year with a genre-bending program featuring instrumentalists and vocalists performing radiant short works. June 28 – A Little Night Music — Close out the month and final concert of the series with a twilight serenade featuring Mozart, Bach, Vivaldi, and more light classical favorites.

Admission is free, and seating is limited—so bring a chair or blanket and come early to snag a good spot. Pets are welcome, and all ages are encouraged to attend.

The kickoff concert featured a string quartet playing fan-favorite hits from the Bridgerton TV series. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Listeners came out to hear classical music, with some bringing their own chairs and blankets to chill out with the uplifting music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The WRR booth gave listeners a place to sign up to be a member, helping protect public media. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Brooke Scholl, the newest announcer on weekends at WRR, played cello in the quartet at Mockingbird Station. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music among the greenery at Mockingbird Station. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(left to right) Mark Landson, Andres Canedo, Brooke Scholl, Bella Markham. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Finch, a stylish staple of culinary craft at Mockingbird Station, provided complimentary bites for the event that satisfied the tastes of the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

If you have a hard time finding the location for the summer concerts at Mockingbird Station, the stage is just outside The Angelika Film Center. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Violist Bella Markham flashes a little smile between songs at Mockingbird Station. Photo: Jessica Waffles

