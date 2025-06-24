Kylee Ohara creates shapes during a set at ‘Til Midnight at The Nasher. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last Friday night, the Nasher Sculpture Center lit up with color, music, and love as part of the Dallas Arts District’s 8th annual PRIDE Block Party. The free community celebration brought hundreds of attendees to the heart of downtown Dallas for a night of art, performance, and visibility.

The Nasher’s signature ’til Midnight at the Nasher series joined in the festivities with a vibrant lineup that showcased the richness of Dallas’ creative community. Kicking off the evening, DJ Natural HiiiGH set the tone with her genre-blending set full of smooth transitions and contagious energy, drawing people to the dance floor and setting the vibe for the night.

A major highlight came from Cure for Paranoia, the Dallas powerhouse alternative hip-hop collective led by frontman Cameron McCloud, joined by Tomahawk Jonez and Jay Analog. Their live performance, bolstered by their backing band We Them Grays, was a masterclass in musical fusion—effortlessly blending hip-hop, R&B, funk, and jazz with a layer of psychedelic soul and raw emotion.

McCloud’s heartfelt storytelling and commanding vocals—backed by tight instrumentation—brought a level of intimacy that made even a large outdoor crowd feel connected. Whether spitting sharp verses or holding the mic out for the crowd to sing along, Cure for Paranoia reminded everyone that Pride is not just about celebration, but about reclaiming joy, healing, and community through self-expression.

The night continued with a fabulous performance by Bleach & Friends, a Dallas drag showcase full of wit, glitter, and powerful lip-syncs that had the crowd cheering and laughing in equal measure. With Bleach’s signature blend of sharp humor, chameleon-like fashion, and unshakable confidence, the performance was both riotous and fun.

Later in the evening, guests spread out on the Nasher’s lush lawn for an outdoor screening of “Love, Simon”—a tender, groundbreaking film that centers queer love and identity with charm and sincerity.

The sculpture garden in The Nasher’s backyard was the perfect cradle to host the blossoming talents of Dallas, combining queer representation with a nurturing and creative atmosphere. Inside the museum, guests explored exhibitions including GENERATIONS: 150 Years of Sculpture and PRIDE at the Nasher, which offered thoughtful reflections on queer identity, community, and artistic legacy.

Catch Cure For Paranoia opening up for NPR Tiny Desk Winner (2017) Tank and the Bangas this Thursday June 26 at Tulips FTW in Fort Worth, and stream their brand new single, “The Artshow.”

Upcoming events at The Nasher:

June 26: Yoga in the Garden

July 5: Free First Saturdays

July 15-18: Destination Dallas (architecture workshop)

July 18: ’til Midnight at the Nasher (artists TBA)

August 15: ’til Midnight at the Nasher (artists TBA)

See full calendar on The Nasher Sculpture Center website.

Cure For Paranoia on the outdoor stage in the sculpture garden at ‘Til Midnight at The Nasher. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party included The Nasher, with a party in the backyard. Photo: Jessica Waffles

GENERATIONS – 150 Years of Sculpture on display now at The Nasher. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“The Muses” of Cure For Paranoia giving good energy at The Nasher. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fearless leader Cameron McCloud of Cure For Paranoia at The Nasher during the Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People braved the heat to celebrate PRIDE at The Nasher. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(right) A bronze piece by British artist Henry Moore from 1968. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Cure For Paranoia ensemble came together at The Nasher. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cure For Paranoia laid down some bangers, including new tracks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Good vibe tribe. Photo: Jessica Waffles

‘TIl Midnight at The Nasher filled up even more for the Bleach & Friends drag show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The one and only Bleach doing iconic number “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd was delighted at ‘Til Midnight at The Nasher during the Dallas Arts District PRIDE Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

PRIDE at The Nasher in the downstairs gallery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kylee Ohara gets some tips from the crowd while doing the number “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.