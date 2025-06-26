Our favorites singles of the year (so far)

David Byrne’s latest single is a KXT favorite. Photo: Shervin Lainez

The year has rocketed by us, and here we are, a bit past the midway point. What better time to take a moment, and consider the songs we can’t hear too often?

Here are some thoughts from KXT on-air talent and contributing writers on our favorite international, national and North Texas singles we’ve heard thus far in 2025. (And before anyone cries foul, these lists are presented in no particular order.)

Benji McPhail

Adrian Quesada and Hermanos Gutierrez, “Primos”: This is a great groove that you can listen to for hours. A great collaboration that I’d love to hear more from.

Tyler Childers, “Nose on the Grindstone”: This is one of the most powerful songs to arrive in a while. Childers delivers another heartfelt song focusing on the struggles of the working class.

Jean Dawson, “Darlin’”: Very sensual song. Enough said.

Laufey, “Silver Lining”: This song has a great throwback vibe, reminiscent of artists like Petula Clark. Plus, it has a great metaphor. If you’re going to hell, take me with you.

David Byrne, “Everybody Laughs”: It’s great to see David Byrne back. This is a very fun song that we can all relate to. Perfect for the summer.

Lesley James

Wet Leg, “Catch These Fists”: Boy, this is one cheeky and chunky tune! An anthem for those feeling empowered. Catch Wet Leg at its just-announced headlining show at South Side Ballroom on Oct. 8.

Wolf Alice, “Bloom Baby Bloom”: This piano-powered song is vibrant and infectious. Ellie Rowsell has blossomed into an incredible lead singer! See the British rock band at the House of Blues on Oct. 1.

HAIM, “Relationships”: A breezy pop jam just in time for my single girl summer! Catch the sister trio at the Bomb Factory on Sept. 25.

Fontaines D.C., “It’s Amazing to be Young”: This heartfelt anthem was written in the presence of guitarist Carlos O’Connell’s newborn child, inspiring a sense of hope and renewal. It’s nostalgic and the Irish post-punk rockers first number one single at U.S. radio.

David Byrne, “Everybody Laughs”: A feel-good tune from the Talking Heads founder. Perfect for summer! Don’t miss him at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Nov. 28-29.

Jessica Waffles

Denver Williams, “Let It Ride”: A sonically hypnotic look into phantasmagoria, with a mystical music video to boot. This title track from his new EP gives a peek into the psych-Americana mind of the prolific songwriter.

moonstone., “Just Another Day”: Both delicate and strong, moonstone.’s indie rock ear worm keeps vulnerability at the forefront. Mark your calendar for this recently announced album release show Sept. 13 at Club Dada in Dallas.

The Park Sitters, “Lavender”: A bass line to die for, super vibey and perfect for summer road tripping across the country with the windows rolled down.

Dorian Marsh, Ian Ross and Max Twaddle, “Pomona”: An enchantingly expansive song showcasing three talented artists and the power of collaboration. A great taste from their newly released full album Towns in Between.

Shelley Q, “The Stand”: A dramatic and empowering anthem for women to stand up for themselves by a young rising star with a voice like butter.

Preston Jones

Paul Schalda, “Joey”: A re-working of a tune producer Adrian Quesada originally cut with Schalda in 2018, this languorous, soulful slow burn floats along on Schalda’s gorgeous vocals, as glittering as starlight on the water.

Allison Ponthier, “Karaoke Queen”: The Allen-born singer-songwriter has a knack for marrying a melody and a lyric to leave a lasting impression, and nowhere is that skill more evident than her latest single, where she artfully processes her feelings about being dropped by her label.

Erykah Badu and the Alchemist, “Next to You”: The long drought of new Erykah Badu music has come to an end with the release of this spaced-out, mid-tempo banger featuring some otherworldly vocals from Badu laid over a low-key groove from the Alchemist.

Charley Crockett, “Game I Can’t Win”: Charley Crockett’s Lonesome Drifter, produced by Shooter Jennings, is a tough slice of the Dallas-raised singer-songwriter’s trademark country songcraft. This track, in particular, is a delightful example of somewhat biting the hand that feeds you.

Maren Morris, “Dreamsicle”: Although Arlington singer-songwriter Maren Morris grapples with the challenges life has thrown her way over the course of her fourth major label album, its title track is a breathtaking interlude, a luminous showcase for her voice and a gentle reminder to savor pleasure as it arrives.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.