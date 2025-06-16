Longhorn Ballroom sets soft opening date for outdoor amphitheater

An artist’s rendering of the Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater, slated to open Sept. 20. Photo: Longhorn Ballroom

As the Longhorn Ballroom’s year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary continues, the venue’s future is also coming more sharply into focus.

A long-awaited outdoor performance space is finally in sight, according to press materials. The final phase of the Longhorn Ballroom’s meticulous restoration ends with the opening of the 6,500-capacity outdoor amphitheater, dubbed the Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater.

A series of soft opening shows (not unlike how the Ballroom itself first opened) will kick off Sept. 20 with Randy Rogers. Tickets for that concert go on sale Friday. A grand opening event, along with a full calendar of performances, is slated for spring 2026.

“The Longhorn has a storied history of presenting legendary artists across a wide range of musical genres,” said venue owner and Kessler Presents head Edwin Cabaniss in a statement. “We plan to celebrate our 75th anniversary at the Ballroom all year long, and we hope you’ll join us.”

Another part of what’s to come for the historic space actually lies directly across the courtyard from the showroom where an eclectic array of artists continues to perform. The two-story, multi-use building which encompasses more than 26,000 square feet has recently completed its renovation, a process which began not long after current owner Cabaniss took control of the entire property.

The building, which was first erected in 1950 as part of Bob Wills’ Ranch House, was reportedly home to Wills’ horse, Punkin, according to press materials. As part of the larger Longhorn property, the structure is covered by the National Register of Historic Places.

Cabaniss hopes to attract creative professionals and entrepreneurs to the space, which offers freshly renovated co-working spaces alongside a limited number of residential live-work studios for artists. One particular section of the building, which once housed a recording studio, could also potentially find new life as a space for audio, film or post-production work.

“As an entertainment attorney, there’s no better place for my practice than the Oficina co-work space at the Longhorn,” said Decker Sachse, a current tenant, in a statement. “It’s a great location with easy access and my clients love the vibe.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).