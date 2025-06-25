Ladylove Lounge holds space for queer joy at WLW Pride blowout in Bishop Arts

A moment in time on the dance floor at Q Collective’s WLW Pride at Ladylove. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last Friday night in Bishop Arts, the line to get into LadyLove Lounge & Sound wrapped around the patio and deep into the alley. Inside, the WLW Pride event hosted by Q Collective was already in full swing, pulsing with queer joy and a sultry haze of disco lights and sweat. DJ Jin & Juice was on the decks giving anthems and deep cuts to the people of the night.

At 10pm, over 60 people were in line for the at-capacity night, as party goers trickled out and into the highly-anticipated event. Stylish women passed time in line swapping horror stories about awkward Uber rides and exchanging affirmation about finally finding “a place that gets it.”

Ladylove isn’t just another Dallas nightlife spot — it’s a full-on vibe. A sweatbox of a venue that somehow makes the heat feel like part of the experience, where lovers make out to R&B grooves and people negotiate with Peter the doorman like their lives depend on re-entry into the women-centered revelry inside.

The club’s signature DJ booth, built by owners David Grover and Kate Siamro (also of Spinster Records), was the first thing installed when the venue opened. No laptops or controllers allowed — just high-quality vinyl and USB sets that make each night’s music feel intimate and intentional. The food and drink stylings also keep you on your toes, with items like the “Gay Agenda Cocktail” having 50% of the proceeds benefitting House of Rebirth, a nonprofit who provides resources to under-served Black trans women.

Q Collective’s event added another layer to the already thriving scene — creating a safer space specifically for WLW (women-loving-women) folks to dance, sweat, flirt, and celebrate Pride without fear. The vibe was free-flowing but grounded, relaxed yet electric — a testament to what happens when queer spaces are celebrated.

Stay up to date with Ladylove on Instagram. Check out their upcoming diverse and inclusive calendar:

June 25: Dallas Black Queer Collective Party – Beyoncé Party – DJ PAYYY

June 26: La Phantasma – Goth, New Wave, Post-Punk w/ LOVEGHOST

June 27: MAC & ELECTROPHUNK (open format, house, dance, retro)

June 28: Pink Pony Club Party – Bring Your Girlfriends

June 29: Wamono Nights – 80s Japanese Vinyl – 1 YEAR PARTY

Happy Hour Mon-Fri, 5pm-8pm

“Every night has a concept, so check out IG daily.” – Ladylove Lounge & Sound

Q Collective’s WLW Pride Party went off on Friday night, with over 400 RSVPs before the event even started. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A few sweethearts at Ladylove Lounge & Sound for WLW Pride on Friday night. (left to right) Ashley, Kamryn and Dakota. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A release of inhibitions was a natural vibe at Ladylove Lounge & Sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

DJ Jin & Juice on the decks for Q Collective’s WLW Pride night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The red glow of the neon sign is ever-present in the intimate room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The room was at capacity for hours, with a line around the patio into the alley. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Those dancing inside didn’t might the extra body heat in the Summer night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.