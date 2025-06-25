Joshua Ingram’s marathon 12-hour set raised over $7400 for Alzheimer’s

Joshua Ingram played guitar and sang for 12 hours straight on the longest day of the year to benefit Alzheimer’s Research. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Under the blazing Texas sun, Fort Worth musician Joshua Ingram turned Peace Plaza in Grapevine into a stage of resilience, purpose, and powerful music for a 12-hour stretch last Saturday.

From 10am to 10pm, he performed nonstop as part of The Longest Day, a global fundraising initiative by the Alzheimer’s Association that encourages people to turn their passions into action on the summer solstice—because, as the campaign’s motto says, “The day with the most light is the day we fight.”

Ingram’s light burned bright, even as his body started to wear down. “Thanks for coming to see my body break down and my mind stay sharp,” he joked mid-set, nodding to the physical toll of such an endurance challenge.

Under small patches of shade, couples danced, children clapped, and passersby were drawn in by Ingram’s wide-ranging set—everything from “Comfortably Numb” to “Tennessee Whiskey,” which he delivered with a voice strong enough to make even the most overplayed songs feel fresh. One man in a cowboy hat and long white beard sang along, finger pointed to the sky.

Ingram has participated in The Longest Day fundraiser for years, choosing the 12-hour concert as his personal method of giving back. “Once I started working with the Alzheimer’s Association, they gave me the freedom to offer whatever kind of fundraiser I wanted,” he said in a short interview. “This is something I can do—something that inspires people to give.”

By 7pm on Saturday, the event had already raised over $7,400 in donations—an impressive show of support on a blistering Summer day.

Events like this—along with silent auctions, golf tournaments, 5Ks, and other community-driven efforts—help the Alzheimer’s Association advance toward their vision of a world without Alzheimer’s. As Ingram puts it, “If it’s curable, let’s cure it.”

Learn more at the Alzheimer’s Association website. Find show dates for Joshua Ingram on his website.

The large stage setup in Peace Plaza outside Harvest Hall in Grapevine. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Peace Plaza stands tall with a large clock tower. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fans and friends bear the heat in support of Joshua Ingram’s Alzheimer’s Research benefit. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“The day with the most light is the day we fight” is the motto of The Longest Day fundraising initiative. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Joshua Ingram is a life-long musician from Fort Worth with over 25 years in in the craft. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The statues of Peace Plaza. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The origins of Grapevine. Photo: Jessica Waffles

