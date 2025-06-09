Homegrown Music Show: Sewing Jar, House of Figs, Parker Twomey

This week we heard Fort Worth legends Son of Stan‘s song “Kilby” from their 2014 album Georgia, ahead of their set at the Save The Cicada benefit event this Sunday June 8 in Fort Worth. The intimate venue offers a wide range of weekly events, and right now they’re calling the community to help them weather new obstacles the venue is facing. Come out June 8 for music 4pm-11pm, plus a silent auction, drink specials and adoptable dogs.

Throwback “Thrills” by Cure For Paranoia played ahead of their show June 20 at Til Midnight at the Nasher, where the band will play in the sculpture garden (weather permitting), and Bleach & Friends will perform in drag.

Dallas band The Deathray Davies got their song “Talking With Friends” on the airwaves ahead of their show June 14 at Club Dada with Ottoman Turks and Buttercup. We also heard The Vintage Yell‘s song “You Got Me” ahead of their EP release show June 29 at The Post with special guest Dev Wulf.

We heard “Blooming I.” by violinist / composer Leoncarlo and “Living in Your Ruins” by songwriter Jacob Metcalf — both artists contributing to Synergy, a collaborative production with Pegasus Contemporary Ballet. This unique program commissions new works from DFW-based musicians who perform live alongside the dancers on stage. You can experience Synergy June 13–14 at Moody Performance Hall.

Sewing Jar

“Texas Toast” is Noah Bailey’s tongue-in-cheek tribute to the joys of breakfast in the Lone Star State, from the new Sewing Jar album Classic Hoots. It was recorded at Consolvo in East Dallas and mixed by Stuart Sikes down in Austin. Catch it live June 8 at Deep Ellum Art Co., where they’ll’ll be sharing the Sunday afternoon bill with Cryptolog and Night Terriers.

House of Figs

House of Figs is a Fort Worth-based alt-pop dance collective known for their constant collaboration with local artists. At its core, the group features Preston W., Jonathan F., and Bethany F. They recently dropped a dance remix of their track “Doom Scrolling,” injecting fresh electronic energy into the original indie psych-rock tune.

Parker Twomey

“Til The Morning Comes” by Dallas songwriter Parker Twomey got a spin on the heels of being on tour with Ben Kweller and opening for Tommy Prine in Alabama. Catch him as a must-see act this weekend at Texas Music Revolution in McKinney. Twomey plays at 3:20 PM Saturday on the Bathtubs.com Stage.

The Homegrown Music Show – 6/5/25

“Athlete” – PopCulturePirates

“Damage Control” – Pear Earl

“Kilby” – Son of Stan

“Texas Toast” – Sewing Jar

“Til The Morning Comes” – Parker Twomey

“Meadow” – Piper Byers

“Thrills” – Cure For Paranoia

“Doom Scrolling (Dance Mix)” – House of Figs

“Don’t Break Me” – Justin King

“Talking With Friends” – The Deathray Davies

“You Got Me” – The Vintage Yell

“Aimlessly” – Polydogs

“Blooming I.” – Leoncarlo

“Living In Your Ruins” – Jacob Metcalf

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.