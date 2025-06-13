Homegrown Music Show: Igimeji, Dezi 5, Paul Schalda

This week’s show kicked off with Dallas darkwave synth-pop band NITE, and their latest single “Burn.” The song is an electronic-leaning cover of The Cure’s song that was originally featured on The Crow soundtrack. Catch the band at their newly announced show September 21 at Beat Kitchen in Chicago.

We heard Fort Worth power-pop group Darstar‘s “Pony Girl,” ahead of their show June 14 at Growl Records in Arlington with Shortwaves & The No-Where Jets. Also check out photos from their set at Save The Cicada last weekend.

“dirtyu” by Sam Cormier got a spin ahead of his set June 22 at the inaugural Dallas Songwriter Festival at Zounds Sounds, featuring 16 songwriters for a full day of music.

Dallas alt indie artist Julian Maas will be supporting Tripping Daisy June 21 at The Bomb Factory, and we heard his latest release “Isolate” on the show.

Matt Tedder’s new tongue-in-cheek indie country track “AlGotNoRhythm” got a play ahead of his dates June 16 & 17 at legendary Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe in Galveston, and fans can catch a hometown show June 27 & June 28 at Tulips FTW with Hayes Carll.

“Can’t Let Go” by Bencjones got a spin, and you can catch the release of his new album All We Really Needed Was A Chance tonight June 13 at The Post with support from Ryker Hall, Dave Cave and Reagan Beard.

We heard the new single “Martyrs (feat. Sarah Jarosz)” from 17-year old Fort Worth folk songwriter Jack Barksdale, from his sophomore studio album Voices the just dropped today. His hometown show this Saturday June 14 at The Post is sold out, but you can still grab tickets to his show July 12 at Tulips FTW. Catch him at shows on his US tour through July across the country, including New York, Boston, New Orleans, Chicago and more.

The show closed with Dallas artist Trees Marie‘s brand new single “Table For One,” is a soundtrack for anyone on a quest of releasing old ghosts, committed to self-love. Check out the new music video, directed by Shane Stewart.

Igimeji

New single “Better Things” from Fort Worth’s Igimeji reflects a mix of disillusionment and optimism that resonates with many today. Through the track, the band hopes to encourage reflection, community care, and greater engagement with the world around us.

The song comes from their upcoming album It’s Not A Race, which will be released in July alongside an album release party July 11 at Ruins Limbo Room in Deep Ellum.

Dezi 5

The new single “PAINT THE TOWN” from Dallas artist Dezi 5 is a rootsy blend of Texas soul, blues and Southern Rock, recorded live at The Kitchen Studios in Dallas. The music video was filmed at Charlie’s Star Lounge, showcasing his new sound into Texas Soul.

Catch Dezi 5 live at live June 20 at the Dallas Art District Pride Block Party, plus mark your calendar for his big show August 9 at The Kessler with special guests Dana Harper, Pierce Washington, and Luke Herbert.

Paul Schalda

Skylark Soul Co. released the debut solo single from Paul Schalda, known for his work with Paul and the Tall Trees. Produced by Grammy-winner Adrian Quesada, “Let Me Be” is a soulful ballad influenced by 1970s rock and soul, highlighting Schalda’s signature vocals and songwriting style.

Catch him this Saturday June 14 at Josey Records Dallas for an in-store performance and giveaways, plus you can see him live for the big Skylark Soul Co. Showcase June 28 at Kessler Theater–which will also feature Michael Lee & The Wartime Limousine.

The Homegrown Music Show – 6/12/25

“BURN” – NITE

“Won’t Say” – Abbreviations

“Pony Girl” – Darstar

“Better Things” – Igimeji

“dirtyu” – Sam Cormier

“Isolate” – Julian Maas

AiGotNoRhythm” – Matt Tedder

“Can’t Let Go” – Ben C Jones

“Martyrs (feat. Sarah Jarosz)” – Jack Barksdale

“PAINT THE TOWN” – Dezi 5

“I Get My Groove From You” – Michael Lee & the Wartime Limousine

“Let Me Be” – Paul Schalda

“Table For One” – Trees Marie

“Sticks And Stones” – Ella Red

“Paid” – Andy Pickett

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.