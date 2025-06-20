Homegrown Music Show: Cure For Paranoia, Amari Amore, CATERPILLARS

This week, we honored Juneteenth with new songs from Black North Texas artists, including “On The Other Side” by neo-soul/r&b singer Ashley Kaee, which she wrote with fellow Dallas songstress Dana Harper.

“What If I Could” by Dallas artist About You premiered on the show, ahead of his headlining set tonight, June 20, at Trees in Deep Ellum, featuring Jeff “Baby Snakes” Saenz & Sabrina Daly. The music video set to be released July 18 is directed by Gerald Sullivan, known for his role as art director of Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

We heard “Alive” by Dallas dream-pop new wave band Yolanda Cruz & the Daydreamers, ahead of their show tonight June 20 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton with The Wee-Beasties, It Hurts to Be Dead, and Chemical Spell.

“Just Another Day” from self-declared “sad-pop” band moonstone. got a spin on the show, and the band recently announced their self-titled album is coming August 29–with an album release show September 13 at Club Dada w / Rain Division, Brave Days and Adorn.

Fort Worth’s J P Harlan made his KXT debut with his new single “Getting By,” a reggae song with a bit of Southern twang. Catch him live tonight, June 20, at Tumbleweeds Bar 9pm-12am in funky town.

Ahead of Court Hoang’s album release this Saturday, June 21, at The Post, we heard “Rosemary and Thieves” from the show’s supporting act Garrett Owen.

New song “Older Than The Sadness” from Dallas artist Becky Middleton got a spin, an Americana-pop style song, coined “Popicana” on the KXT airwaves.

Legendary Dallas band Tripping Daisy premiered a never-released song from 1997 on the Homegrown Music Show, a track recorded during their farmhouse album sessions for Jesus Hits Like the Atom Bomb. The recording will not be available digitally, and will be available exclusively as a lathe-cut record sold at the merch booth for Tripping Daisy’s tour that starts this Saturday June 21 at The Bomb Factory w/ special guests Jumprope & Julian Maas.

Cure For Paranoia

“The Artshow” premiered on the Homegrown Music Show this week, which drops everywhere June 24. You might recognize the song from the band’s NPR Tiny Desk Submission video that earned them top-shelf status (below).

Catch them live tonight, June 20, at ‘Til Midnight at the Nasher, a free event at the Nasher Sculpture Center during Dallas Arts District Pride. The Nasher is open, along with the Dallas Museum of Art and Crow Museum. Cure For Paranoia plays at 6:30 PM, with a drag performance by Bleach & Friends afterward, and a screening of Love, Simon closing the night. You can also see rising stars in Fort Worth next Thursday June 26 at Tulips FTW, supporting 2017 Tiny Desk Contest winners Tank and the Bangas from New Orleans.

Warning: The song contains explicit language

Amari Amore

Indie alt/folk Grand Prairie artist Amari Amore returns with “WTWP,” a sun-soaked anthem about falling in love and living in the moment. What started as a chorus left unfinished for two years found new life after fans responded to a snippet on Instagram—sparking a wave of inspiration that led to the song’s release.

A Booker T. Washington alum and YoungArts Merit Winner, Amari first captured attention with her debut EP Complications, earning her a spot on NPR North Texas’ Top 20 Under 20. Known for her lush, evocative sound blending folk and soul, this song is one to add to your Summer playlists.

CATERPILLARS

Indie rock outfit CATERPILLARS—made up of Chris Robinson, Drew Black, Ben Love, and Matthew Putman (Unwed Sailor, Lovedrug, Norma Jean)—returns with “Enemies,” the first single from their upcoming 5th album After the Flood.

Known for their emotionally rich songwriting and layered sonic textures, the track is both urgent and atmospheric, reigniting the sound that earned them early critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Their music video that was premiered on New Noise Magazine features scenes of corporate zombies in the workplace. Check it out below.

The Homegrown Music Show – 6/19/25

“The Artshow” – Cure For Paranoia

“On The Other Side” – Ashley Kaee

“WTWP” – Amari Amore

“What If I Could” – About You

“Sunrays” – Zebra Troop

“Alive” – Yolanda Cruz

“Enemies” – CATERPILLARS

“Let You Go” – Alex O’aiza

“Just Another Day” – moonstone.

“Getting By” – J P Harlan

“Rosemary and Thieves” – Garrett Owen

“Older Than the Sadness” – Becky Middleton

“Ham I Am” – Tripping Daisy

“Face the Music” – Uh Oh Jiminy

“Enough” – The Bralettes

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

