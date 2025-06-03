Hidden gems: 10 North Texas Pride events you may not know about

Julien Larios and Allie Crownover celebrate Dallas Pride Music Festival with colorful outfits. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There’s lots of events this June for Pride Month, and you’ve surely already heard about the big events like the Dallas Pride Music Festival and Arlington Pride, but what about some lesser-known events? Let’s dive into some opportunities for inclusivity that you might now know about:

Pride in Bloom

When: June 21

Where: Dallas Arboretum

What: Celebrates LGBTQ+ diversity with live music, an artisan vendor market, and activities that showcase the diversity of the community. Performers include Dezi 5, Brianna Sargent, Sam Cormier, Kameron Ross and more. The event includes rare nighttime admission at the Dallas Arboretum.

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas Presents: Divas 2025

When: June 7

Where: Sammons Center for the Arts, Dallas

What: Celebrates Pride with music from LGBTQ+ allies and artists like Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Dolly Parton.

FC Dallas Pride Night

When: June 15

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco

What: FC Dallas’ soccer match against St. Louis City SC celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with themed jerseys and entertainment. Elements throughout Toyota Stadium will transform to showcase inclusivity by recognizing Pride Month. FC Dallas players will wear limited edition “Love Unites” Warm Up Tops in support of the LGBTQIA+ community A special Y’all Means All commemorative poster by local artist, Blake Wright, will be on sale for $5 at all Toyota Stadium retail locations during the match. Proceeds benefitting Dallas Hope Charities.

8th Annual Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party

When: June 20

Where: Dallas Arts District

What: Free activities across the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and Crow Museum, including pride-themed tours, performances, films, artists, gourmet food trucks, makers, drag shows, informational tables, and more. Includes performances by Cure For Paranoia, Uptown Players, DJ Natural High, and much more. See full schedule on website.

Baba Yaga’s Night of Pride

When : June 21

June 21 Where: Ridglea Theater, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX

What: A unique Pride event with a ‘Banned Book Divination Swap,’ vendor fair, tarot readers, silent auction, activity stations, and a drag show competition.

Resource Center Pride Celebration

When: June 28

Where: Community Center at 5750 Cedar Springs, Dallas

What: Community block party with interactive exhibits, games, food trucks, and live performances.

Rooftop Cinema Club Pride Screenings

When: Throughout June

Where: Worthington Renaissance Hotel, Fort Worth

What: Screenings of LGBTQ+ themed films like “Challengers,” “The Birdcage,” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Dallas Southern Pride – Juneteenth Unity Weekend

When: June 19 – June 21

Where: Various venues in Dallas

What: Celebrates Black LGBTQ+ pride with music, community summits to discuss Black health, wellness and empowerment, free health screenings, DJ nights and more. See full schedule on their website.

City of Denton Rally & Proclamation

When : Tuesday, June 3

Tuesday, June 3 Where: Denton City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St., Denton

What: Join the community as the City of Denton officially proclaims June as Pride Month. The event features speeches from community leaders, chants, and a gathering to honor the resilience and resistance of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pride Path

When : Saturday, June 7

Saturday, June 7 Where: Downtown Denton Courthouse Lawn, 110 E. Hickory St.

What: Celebrate Pride by participating in a community sidewalk chalking event around the Courthouse Square. Local band Fishboy will provide live music, creating a festive atmosphere for all ages.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

