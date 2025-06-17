Erykah Badu sets free concert in Deep Ellum on Juneteenth

Photo: Courtesy Amazon Music

Erykah Badu is taking Deep Ellum to the world this week.



The Dallas icon announced late last week she would headlining a free performance — “Badu Presents: Echos 19” — at the Bomb Factory, sponsored by Amazon Music Rotation. Tickets are required, and admission is first-come, first-serve, subject to capacity. The concert, which will feature an opening set from Dallas rapper Tye Harris, will also be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.

“For the last four years, Rotation has made it our mission to livestream the most important cultural moments during Black Music Month,” said Sierra Lever, head of hip-hop and R&B for Amazon Music, in a statement. “This year, we’re excited to provide fans with a front-row seat to Erykah Badu’s hometown show in Dallas. Erykah is a true, one-of-one innovator, a visionary who has redefined music multiple times over, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this moment to her fans around the world.”



Badu will reportedly perform with a full band, and possibly give fans a taste of her forthcoming, Alchemist-produced LP, the first full-length studio project from the Dallas native since 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), which will arrive this summer on Badu’s own independent record label, Control FREAQ Records, which she founded in 2005.

Her as-yet-untitled new album also does not yet have a release date, but she’ll be keeping fans in the loop via her social media channels and her official website, with a mix of teaser clips and a few behind-the-scenes looks at her creative process.

Erykah Badu at the Bomb Factory, Dallas. 9 p.m. June 19. Free, but ticket required for admission.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).