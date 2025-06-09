Dallas icon Erykah Badu announces her first studio album in 15 years

Erykah Badu Photo: Courtesy Control FREAQ Records

Earlier this year, Erykah Badu was presented with the Icon award at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 event.

In an article prior to the ceremony, Badu told Billboard she was working on her first album in 15 years, produced entirely by The Alchemist. That fleeting mention, and a tease or two on social media, was all anyone had to go on — until now.



Via a press release, Badu announced her forthcoming, Alchemist-produced LP, the first full-length studio project from the Dallas native since 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), will arrive this summer on Badu’s own independent record label, Control FREAQ Records, which she founded in 2005.

Per the release, “Badu is reclaiming her narrative, her sound and her freedom. Badu’s return to the music scene promises to deliver her signature blend of insightful lyrics, captivating melodies and innovative sounds. Fans can look forward to a fresh array of track that reflect her personal experiences, artistic evolution and commitment to artistic integrity.”



All five of Badu’s studio albums to this point were released via Universal and/or Motown, making her sixth LP the first wholly independent release of her career (Control FREAQ co-released her 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone with Motown).

The release goes on to state the lead single from Badu’s as-yet-untitled new album will arrive later this year, with “updates, teasers and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her creative process … shared via her social media channels and official website.”

“With a career spanning over two decades, Badu has artfully blended elements of soul, R&B, jazz and hip-hop, establishing herself as a pioneer of the neo-soul movement and earning critical acclaim along the way,” the release reads, in part. “Now, as a free artist, she is ready to explore her artistic vision like never before.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.