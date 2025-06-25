Dallas-based singer-songwriter Jackson Scribner unveils new single, “Depression Kids”

Jackson Scribner Photo: Brendan Blaney

When last we heard from Dallas-based singer-songwriter Jackson Scribner, he was bound for Europe and had just unveiled a new single.

Now, Scribner is back with another fresh single, “Depression Kids,” which doubles as the title track for his forthcoming studio album, due out Sept. 19 on State Fair Records. Take a listen to the plaintive, gorgeous new tune below.

“I wrote ‘Depression Kids’ on a bunch of sticky notes on my bedroom floor thinking about the different ways I feel it,” Scribner said in a statement. “It occurred to me that no matter what sort of depression people are dealing with, everyone deals with it. Everyone’s in the same giant boat. In a way, although it’s looked at in a negative manner most of the time, it brings us all together.”

Depression Kids follows Scribner’s self-titled 2021 debut, and features a host of heavy hitters backing him up: His brother, Levi, alongside Jeff Ryan, Jerome Brock, Kim Herriage and Tony Hormillosa.

“This time in the studio, I wanted everyone to feel really free to do their own thing, bring their individual them-ness to the part they were playing,” Jackson Scribner said in a statement.

The nine-track LP is available for pre-order now.

“I knew what I was writing about this time,” Scribner said in a statement. “I’m a very visual writer. I find most of my inspiration from images — looking at old photographs or postcards, or just imagining scenes in my mind.”

As for seeing Scribner performing the songs live locally, no dates are yet scheduled, but as the release date draws closer, fans will undoubtedly be able to catch him on a stage somewhere in North Texas.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).