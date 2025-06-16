Celebrate Juneteenth with live music at these 5 events in DFW

Salako (left) and Jess Garland (right) on stage for the Juneteenth on Main Block Party in 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

North Texas is coming alive this week with music, culture, and community in honor of Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

From hip-hop cyphers and soul concerts to family-friendly festivals and curated art events, there’s no shortage of ways to reflect, rejoice, and recognize Black freedom and expression. Here’s a rundown of standout Juneteenth celebrations happening across DFW.

Juneteenth Jubilee (Denton)

When: June 19, 6:00pm -10:00pm

Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

What: Angelic Vortex’s 4th annual Juneteenth Jubilee on the patio and in the showroom at RGRS, where Black communities and allies come together to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States with art, handmade goods, music, and food. Live music performances from local musicians will be featuring genres such as pop punk, rap, R&B and hop hop.

Cost: $10. Get tickets

Juneteenth Cypher (Fort Worth)

When: June 19, Doors 6:00pm / Show 6:30pm

Where: Tulips FTW

What: Crazy Bars I’ve Heard: Juneteenth Cypher features performances by Bobby Sessions, Tye Harris and Southside Vic. High-energy rap showcase, spoken-word vibe, intimate venue. Hosted by ItsErnie.

Cost: $20. Get tickets

Juneteenth Concert (Little Elm)

When: June 19, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Where: The Lawn™ at The Lakefront, Little Elm, TX

What: Enjoy live music brought to you by The David Whiteman Band, Soul Market, and a video from the Grandmother of Juneteenth—Miss Opal Lee.

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Celebration at Grandscape (The Colony)

When: June 19, 7:00pm-10:00pm

Where: The stage & lawn at Grandscape

What: Live DJ brings the vibes, plus an trivia game to show off your knowledge of the hottest trends in Black culture and dance the night away as Urban Trivia takes the stage at Grandscape.

Cost: Free

Freedom Vibes 2025 (Fort Worth)

When: June 19–22 (concert nights June 19, 20, 21)

Where: Multiple Fort Worth venues

What: The nation’s premiere Juneteenth Celebration produced by the National Juneteenth Museum. Four-day festival that features concerts, exhibitions, public art, talks. June 19 features Orchestra Noir at Bass Performance Hall, June 20 features The O’Jays and The Whispers

Cost: Prices vary

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

