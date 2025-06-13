Before Wu-Tang Clan says farewell to North Texas, listen to these classic tracks

Wu-Tang Clan Photo: Jonathan Weiner

Wu-Tang Clan is calling it a career.

For what’s being billed as “The Final Chamber,” all eight surviving members of the deeply influential East Coast rap group — RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa — alongside Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard, who is performing in the place of his father, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who passed away two decades ago, are touring one last time.

The tour stops June 13 at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, one of three Texas dates on the tour, which is scheduled to wrap up July 18 in Philadelphia. Run the Jewels serves as the opening act.

“Everybody has agreed to do this,” RZA told the New York Times earlier this year. “Everybody’s agreed on the name. So we may come to your city, you’ll see all of us together and that may be the last time you see us all together in the physical. You might watch us on TV, but we’re not coming to your city again. We want you to come break bread with us.”

In that spirit, here are three classic Wu-Tang Clan tracks to whet your appetite.

“C.R.E.A.M.“

A stand-out track from the group’s iconic 1993 debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), “Cash Rules Everything Around Me” serves as a showcase for the skills of Inspectah Deck, Raekwon and Method Man, the latter of whom made an absolute feast out of his verse here.

“Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off)”

Taken from the group’s third studio album, 2000’s The W, this track gives more members an opportunity to shine — Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Method Man, Raekwon, RZA and U-God — packing a lot into its less than four-minute run time.

“Bring Da Ruckus”

Another selection from Wu-Tang Clan’s beloved debut, this track served as the jumping-off point for Wu-Tang Clan, and stood as most listeners’ introduction to the group’s wild, woolly mix of thumping beats, semi-obscure references and ferocious flow (delivered here by Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon and RZA).

Wu-Tang Clan at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth. 8 p.m. June 13. Tickets are $77-$248.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).