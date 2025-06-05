5 must-see acts at Texas Music Revolution in McKinney this weekend

If you’re heading to the Texas Music Revolution in downtwon McKinney this weekend, June 6 and 7, you’re in for a treat. The festival boasts a stellar lineup of artists who are redefining the Americana and country music scenes. Here are five must-see acts that promise unforgettable performances:

Corina Grove [Friday 4:00 PM @ Texas Homegrown Music Stage]

Dallas-based singer-songwriter Corina Grove brings a soulful blend of indie and Americana to the stage. Born in Italy and raised across the U.S., she picked up the guitar at age 12 and hasn’t looked back. Her later single, “Happier Now,” showcases her emotive vocals and poignant songwriting.

Taylor Hunnicutt [Friday 6:00 PM @ Main Stage]

Alabama native Taylor Hunnicutt infuses her music with a gritty blend of country, rock, and blues. Known for her powerful vocals and authentic storytelling, she’s been making waves on the Americana circuit. Her latest EP With All Due Respect offers a taste of her raw energy and musical prowess.

Parker Twomey [Saturday 3:20 PM @ Bathtubs.com Stage]

Emerging artist Parker Twomey hails from Dallas and brings a fresh perspective to the Americana scene. His debut album, “All This Life,” highlights his introspective songwriting and melodic sensibilities. Parker’s performances are marked by heartfelt lyrics and a tender stage presence that brings the listener into his writing.

Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights [Saturday 7:30 PM @ Texas Homegrown Music Stage]

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights are a Dallas-based band known for their electrifying blend of rock and blues. Frontman Jonathan Tyler’s soulful voice and the band’s tight instrumentation have earned them a dedicated following. Their latest album, “Underground Forever,” marks a triumphant return after a seven-year hiatus, showcasing their evolved sound and renewed energy.

The Wilder Blue [Saturday 7:40 PM @ Main Stage]

Texas quintet The Wilder Blue delivers a harmonious fusion of country, folk, and rock. Known for their rich five-part harmonies and compelling storytelling, they’ve carved a niche in the Americana landscape. Their self-titled sophomore album showcases their versatility, swinging between lively tunes and poignant ballads.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.