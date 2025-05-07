Win two GA tickets to the ‘Red Headed Stranger’ 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert on Saturday, May 17 at Granville Arts Center in Garland. The lineup includes Ray Benson, Rhett Miller, Joshua Ray Walker, and Max and Heather Stalling. The winner will also receive a ‘Red Headed Stanger’ Anniversary poster. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, May 14 at 11:59 PM. Good luck!

Tickets are still available to purchase here.

Songs & Stories celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Willie Nelson’s ‘Red Headed Stranger’ presented by Garland Cultural Arts

In May 1975, Willie Nelson released his iconic and career-changing album, “Red Headed Stranger.” Recorded in Garland at Autumn Sound Studio (now Audio Dallas), it is regarded as one of the greatest albums in country music and helped ignite the outlaw movement as well as cement Willie’s place in musical history.

Join the City of Garland May 16 and 17 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “Red Headed Stranger” in Downtown Garland. Learn more about the two-day event on the City of Garland’s website.