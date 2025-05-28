Summer concert preview 2025: Hot sounds on cool stages

Ethel Cain (left) and Willoughby Tucker. Photo: Hayden Anhedonia and Silken Weinberg

North Texas has seen plenty of blockbuster musical performances on stages large and small thus far in 2024 — St. Vincent, Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Paul Simon, Post Malone and Katy Perry, to name just a few — but the summer months promise just as many highlights to come. Here are a few forthcoming performances worthy of your attention and your hard-earned concert dollars.

June

Shakira at Globe Life Field (June 11)

It’s taken a few years, but Shakira’s stadium-sized victory lap for her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, is finally underway. First announced five years ago, after she performed the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV, the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical challenges pushed the tour into 2025, albeit at a much larger scale. Shakira was originally scheduled to play American Airlines Center in Nov. 2024 but upgraded the venue to Globe Life Field due to demand.

Wu-Tang Clan at Dickies Arena (June 13)

After three decades, the Staten Island-formed rap collective is calling it a career. But not before a final, farewell lap around the country, bringing its evocative style and beloved tracks — let’s hear it for “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” — to fans. Expect equal amounts of weeping and rejoicing as RZA, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon and more take their bows.

Tripping Daisy at the Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum (June 21)

Everything old is new again — Tripping Daisy, the darling of mid-‘90s Deep Ellum, is once again a going concern. Led by the tireless Tim DeLaughter, the neo-psychedelic rock group is staging its largest run of dates in decades, performing I Am an Elastic Firecracker in its entirety for a month-long run which will take them from Denver to New York City and back again.

More noteworthy June shows

June 1: Caamp at the Bomb Factory; Royskopp at It’ll Do; O.M.D. at Majestic Theatre; Simple Minds at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 3: Mount Eerie at Texas Theatre; Perfume Genius at the Studio at the Factory

June 5: Blue October at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Lil Baby at American Airlines Center; The War and Treaty at Kessler Theater

June 6-7: Stray Kids at Globe Life Field; Texas Music Revolution in downtown McKinney

June 6: Blue October at House of Blues; Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush at Majestic Theatre; Rachel Chinouriri at Cambridge Room at House of Blues

June 7: Asleep at the Wheel at Longhorn Ballroom

June 8: James Arthur at Texas Trust CU Theatre

June 9: Tennis at the Bomb Factory

June 11: Paul Cauthen at Kessler Theater; This Will Destroy You at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

June 12: Banks at House of Blues; Paul Wall at Legacy Hall

June 13: The Head and the Heart at South Side Ballroom; Heart at Texas Trust CU Theatre; Pierce the Veil at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18: Paul Cauthen at Kessler Theater

June 19: Bobby Sessions at Tulips

June 20: Alison Ponthier at Club Dada; Black Tie Dynasty at Tulips; Kat Hasty at Kessler Theater; Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 21: Okkervil River at the Studio at the Factory; Trey Songz at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 22: Alejandro Escovedo at Kessler Theater

June 23: Pete Yorn at Kessler Theater

June 25: Paul Cauthen at Kessler Theater

June 27-28: Hayes Carll at Tulips

June 27: Robert Earl Keen at Billy Bob’s Texas; Thievery Corporation at House of Blues

July

Outlaw Music Festival at Dos Equis Pavilion (July 5)

At 92 years young, Texas treasure Willie Nelson shows no signs of slowing down, as his Outlaw Music Festival marks its 10th anniversary this year. Nelson and his long-time Family band will be joined by Bob Dylan, the Avett Brothers, the Mavericks and Tami Neilson.

Low Cut Connie at Kessler Theater (July 19)

Philadelphia rock band Low Cut Connie, led by frontman Adam Weiner, has earned some high-profile fans over its 15-year tenure — Elton John, Nick Hornby and Bruce Springsteen, among others — thanks to its emotionally charged anthems, delivered with a hip-swiveling swagger and charisma to burn.

Talib Kweli at Trees (July 25)

Brooklyn rapper Talib Kweli has collaborated with some of hip-hop’s biggest names (Just Blaze, Pharrell Williams) while also carving out an acclaimed career on his own. While it’s been eight years since Kweli’s last solo effort (2017’s Radio Silence), he’s more recently been prolific with partners, turning out LPs alongside Yasiin Bey, Madlib and J. Rawls.

More noteworthy July shows

July 2: Paul Cauthen at Kessler Theater

July 8: Kesha and Scissor Sisters at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 10-11: The Chainsmokers at SILO Dallas

July 11: Buscabulla at Tulips; Sixpence None the Richer at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

July 12: Ashanti at Texas Trust CU Theatre; JoJo Siwa at House of Blues

July 13: ReBirth Brass Band at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

July 14: The Psychedelic Furs at House of Blues

July 16: Goo Goo Dolls at Dickies Arena

July 17: Broncho at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

July 18: Wavves at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

July 19: Parker McCollum at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 20: Kansas at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Rick Springfield at Music Hall at Fair Park

July 21: Jessie Reyez at South Side Ballroom

July 22-23: Jin at American Airlines Center

July 25: The Fray at South Side Ballroom

July 26: Keyshia Cole at Dickies Arena

July 30: Primus at the Bomb Factory

July 31: Kyle Mooney at Club Dada

August

Regina Spektor at Majestic Theatre (Aug. 6)

This stop in downtown Dallas will mark the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s first North Texas appearance in 16 years. Although she’s been scarce on our stages, Spektor has maintained a prodigious output, including her eighth and most recent studio album, 2022’s Home, Before and After.

Ethel Cain at the Bomb Factory (Aug. 24)

Florida-born singer-songwriter Ethel Cain made a sizable splash with her debut studio album, Preacher’s Daughter, in 2022, thanks to its moody, contemporary folk and arresting, Southern Gothic-tinged themes. The floridly titled follow-up, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, is due out in August.

The Weeknd at AT&T Stadium (Aug. 27–28)

The man born Abel Tesfaye has made much noise in the press about how he’s winding down the Weeknd identity and will move forward under a different name (his own, or a different nom de tune, remains to be seen). But before the wildly successful Weeknd is mothballed, Tesfaye is embarking on a mammoth stadium tour, which will park him in Arlington for a two-night stand.

More noteworthy August shows

Aug. 2: Jessie Murph at South Side Ballroom; My Chemical Romance at Globe Life Field; “Weird Al” Yankovic at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Aug. 7: Teddy Swims at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 13: The Church at Granada Theater; Collective Soul & Live at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 16: Bun B at Texas Hall; Vandoliers at Kessler Theater

Aug. 17: Five for Fighting at the Bomb Factory

Aug. 19: The Flaming Lips & Modest Mouse at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 22: Jerry Cantrell at House of Blues; Lera Lynn at Tulips; The Offspring at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 24: Laura Jane Grace at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

Aug. 28: Jeezy at Music Hall at Fair Park; Marky Ramone at the Echo Lounge & Music Hall; Shakey Graves at Longhorn Ballroom

Aug. 29-31: Riverfront Jazz Festival at TBAAL

Aug. 29: Fitz and the Tantrums at the Echo Lounge & Music Hall; Rob Thomas at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 30: Juvenile and Mannie Fresh at Winspear Opera House; Kali Uchis at American Airlines Center

Aug. 31: Black Flag at Trees; Jonas Brothers at Globe Life Field; Steve Aoki at SILO Dallas

