PHOTOS: Cinco de Mayo parade in Oak Cliff

Aztec dancers at the Oak Cliff Cinco de Mayo Parade. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This past weekend, the streets of Oak Cliff came alive with music, dancing horses, papel picado, lowriders, folklórico dancers, and vibrant community spirit during Dallas’ annual Cinco de Mayo parade. A beloved tradition in this historic neighborhood, the event brought together families, performers, and small businesses to celebrate Mexican heritage and resilience.

The Oak Cliff Cinco de Mayo parade has become one of the largest and most anticipated celebrations of the holiday in North Texas, stretching down Jefferson Boulevard with cheers, waving flags, and the sounds of mariachi echoing off taquería walls.

Though often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo actually commemorates the Mexican army’s unexpected victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. While it’s a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, the day has taken on greater significance in the United States, particularly among Mexican-American communities, as a celebration of culture, pride, and resistance.

In Oak Cliff—a neighborhood long rooted in Chicano history—the parade represents more than just a party. It’s a yearly affirmation of identity, joy, and community unity. Local students from dance troupes and marching bands waved to the crowd.

Events like the Oak Cliff Cinco de Mayo parade serve as joyful reminders of the strength, pride, and unity that live on through shared traditions. With every drumbeat, dance step, and decorated float, the community continues to honor its heritage and pass it on to the next generation.

Cinco de Mayo marks the 1862 Battle of Puebla, when Mexico defeated French forces despite being outnumbered. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day—that’s celebrated on September 16. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cinco de Mayo is more widely celebrated in the U.S. than in most of Mexico. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The post-parade market was a hot spot for locals looking to keep the fun going, and this girl ran over to her family after she won a free Texas Hammer shirt. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Oak Cliff’s Cinco de Mayo parade dates back decades and has become one of the largest in North Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Angelina B Marie performed a few songs in Spanish at the post-parade market. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The U.S. embraced Cinco de Mayo in the 1960s as a way for Chicano activists to build cultural pride and visibility. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Vendor booths were filled with people looking for souvenirs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This Oak Cliff dentist office got into the spirit for Cinco do Mayo. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

