PHOTOS: Cinco de Mayo parade in Oak Cliff

This past weekend, the streets of Oak Cliff came alive with music, dancing horses, papel picado, lowriders, folklórico dancers, and vibrant community spirit during Dallas’ annual Cinco de Mayo parade. A beloved tradition in this historic neighborhood, the event brought together families, performers, and small businesses to celebrate Mexican heritage and resilience.
The Oak Cliff Cinco de Mayo parade has become one of the largest and most anticipated celebrations of the holiday in North Texas, stretching down Jefferson Boulevard with cheers, waving flags, and the sounds of mariachi echoing off taquería walls.
Though often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo actually commemorates the Mexican army’s unexpected victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. While it’s a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, the day has taken on greater significance in the United States, particularly among Mexican-American communities, as a celebration of culture, pride, and resistance.
In Oak Cliff—a neighborhood long rooted in Chicano history—the parade represents more than just a party. It’s a yearly affirmation of identity, joy, and community unity. Local students from dance troupes and marching bands waved to the crowd.
Events like the Oak Cliff Cinco de Mayo parade serve as joyful reminders of the strength, pride, and unity that live on through shared traditions. With every drumbeat, dance step, and decorated float, the community continues to honor its heritage and pass it on to the next generation.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
