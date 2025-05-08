Paul Simon, Post Malone, Lucy Dacus: It’s a concert-packed week in North Texas

Edie Brickell, with husband Paul Simon. Photo: Mark Seliger

There are weeks, every so often, where North Texas sees a staggering number of can’t-miss concerts passing through its various venues — this week, kicking off on May 5, is one of them.

And rather than singling out just one to tell you about, we thought we’d round up five different artists worth catching over the next seven days.

Paul Simon at Winspear Opera House (8 p.m. May 8)

A pop music lion in winter, singer-songwriter Paul Simon walked away from touring seven years ago and, in the interim, also began to contend with hearing loss that made performing a challenge. With the release of last year’s stunning Seven Psalms, the now-83-year-old has conceived a way to play shows, and is back on the road, for his most extensive run of shows in nearly a decade.

Tickets are $113.05-$319.35.

The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Star (7 p.m. May 8)

North Texas goes Nashville, as a slew of A-list acts descends upon Frisco for the 60th annual edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted again by Reba McEntire. Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, and many more are scheduled to perform.

Tickets are $202-$1,307.

Post Malone at AT&T Stadium (6:30 p.m. May 9)

Grapevine-raised singer-songwriter and rapper Post Malone returns to his old stomping grounds for an outsized showcase, in support of last year’s detour into country music, F-1 Trillion. Billed as “The Big Ass Stadium Tour,” Posty’s showcase will also feature appearances from Jelly Roll and Sierra Farrell — a pre-show tailgate will open to fans at noon on May 9.

Tickets are $40-$418.

Lucy Dacus at Winspear Opera House (7:15 p.m. May 9)

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus is touring behind her most recent album, Forever is a Feeling, inspired in part by her new relationship with fellow musician Julien Baker, with whom Dacus co-founded buzzy indie rock supergroup boygenius (which also features singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers). With Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.

Tickets are $65-$300.

Hermanos Gutierrez at Longhorn Ballroom (8 p.m. May 11)

This Ecuadorian-Swiss sibling duo is heavy on vibes and big on grooves that transport audiences — Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges is a noted fan; he had the brothers out to open for him last year at his Dickies Arena homecoming. Hermanos Gutierrez is touring behind last year’s LP, Sonido Cosmico, which dropped via Dan Auerbach’s label, Easy Eye Sound. With Adrian Quesada’s Trio Asesino.

Tickets are $25-$65.50.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.