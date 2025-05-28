PREMIERE: Ahead of new LP, Jack Barksdale returns with the mesmerizing “Martyrs”

Jack Barksdale will release his new album, Voices, on June 13. Photo: Jack Barksdale

Three years have flitted past since Jack Barksdale’s last album, Death of a Hummingbird.

Now 17, the Fort Worth singer-songwriter is readying a follow-up project, Voices, which marks another sizable step forward for the preternaturally gifted musician.

Voices, produced by long-time Barksdale collaborator Mike Meadows at Ramble Creek Studios in Austin, is breathtaking in its maturity and scope: “How am I supposed to sit here believing/That someday I’ll prevail/If I keep walking the straight and narrow line,” Barksdale sings on “The Cost.”

Throughout, there’s a newfound wit, grit and weariness to his youthful tenor, and the record boasts a co-sign from a Texas music legend: Guy Clark, whose estate’s label, Truly Handmade Records, will release Voices on June 13.

“Having anything to do with Guy Clark or his legacy is, of course, a huge honor, so I see it as great motivation to keep working toward the level of Guy Clark and the other great songwriters,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale also enlisted another formidable Texas talent for the 11-track album in the form of Grammy-winning Austin native Sarah Jarosz, who contributes haunting, beautiful backing vocals on the aching, raw “Martyrs,” which KXT is pleased to exclusively premiere below.

“My goal in writing ‘Martyrs’ was to treat the topic of small town Southern [and] Western life with nuance and sincerity,” said Barksdale.

Jarosz feels Barksdale more than accomplished that goal.

“He’s an old soul who is tapping into something that is far beyond his years,” Jarosz said in a statement. “It was an honor to play and sing on his new song … his writing and musicianship gives me hope that the future of the Texas singer-songwriter tradition is alive and well.”

In stepping more fully into adulthood and complicated, thorny subject matter, Barksdale seeks to honor his perspective on the world, even if that was challenging.

“While some of these songs were definitely inspired by the places I’ve gone, traveling can actually be pretty disruptive to the writing process,” Barksdale said. “So, it’s a give-and-take. I wrote a lot of the songs for this album at home after getting back from a month-long trip, which shows that you need both: New places and experiences to inspire you, and time back in your element to reflect on everything and turn it into something tangible.”

Barksdale will celebrate the release of Voices with a hometown show June 14 at the Post, with support from Verlon Thompson. He’ll spend the summer on the road, working his way through the eastern and southern United States, sharing the sound of Voices with audiences in cities like Boston, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

“Every song is different, so it’s hard to say that there’s one thing that should come across from them all,” Barksdale said. “I will say that although different people will latch onto different things, and some may not latch onto any of it, I hope at least a few people feel like these songs were insightful or helpful to them in some way.”

Jack Barksdale album release at The Post, Fort Worth. 8 p.m. June 14. Tickets are $25-$62.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).